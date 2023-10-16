Sober Matthew Perry Praised for 'Looking Great and Healthy' Months After Memoir Exposed His Difficult Battle With Addiction
Fans are happy to see Matthew Perry sober and smiling.
On Sunday, October 15, the Friends star shared a rare photo of himself with his father, John Bennett Perry, causing his followers to be filled with joy after seeing a positive update about the actor's life.
"Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage," Matthew, 54, captioned the picture of him and his dad, 82, whom he starred alongside in the hit 1997 film Fools Rush In.
In the photo, both Matthew and John were smiling, as they held onto cups seemingly filled with soda.
The 17 Again actor was wearing a comfy all-navy outfit, while his dad sported a flannel button-up top and khaki-colored pants.
Fans flooded Matthew's comments section to express how proud they were that the comedic actor is continuing to stay sober in recent years.
- Matthew Perry Comments On 'Really Nice Texts' He Received From A Few 'Friends' Costars, But Admits He's Hoping For More Messages
- Matthew Perry Issues Apology To Keanu Reeves After Questioning Why He 'Still Walks Among Us': 'My Mistake'
- Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
"Father and Son both look good!" one admirer commented, as another echoed, "Looking good Mr. Perrys and Dad! You forgot what you forgot but didn’t forget us 😍🔥."
"Could he be anymore prouder!!!" a third fan pointed out of John, as a fourth noted, "Very, very nice picture. Matthew you look great and healthy. I still pray for you."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others were still basking in the success of Matthew's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published nearly one year ago on November 1, 2022.
"I just finished your book. Those of us that are long-time fans had no clue what you were going through. Thank you for sharing your journey with us. I was truly touched and I hope you continue to stay healthy!" a supporter wrote, while another penned: "Your book is tragic and compelling. I applaud you for your gratitude and for giving back by helping others. 🙏🏻."
In Matthew's tell-all memoir, the beloved actor revealed he relied on drugs for several years just to get through the day.
"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time. I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math," he detailed.