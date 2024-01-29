'What Does It Mean?': Kyle Richards Fans Shocked After Morgan Wade Scrubs All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star From Social Media
Did something happen between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade?
The internet was set ablaze after Bravo fans noticed the country singer, 29, had scrubbed all photos of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, from her Instagram account after the two have been attached at the hip for over a year.
"So, Morgan cleared Kyle and almost everything else from her IG #rhobh," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned alongside a screenshot of Wade's current Instagram grid without a trace of Richards.
"What does it mean?" one person wrote below the post about the once tight-knit pals, who have fueled speculation about a possible romance for months.
"Morgan finally got a clue when she watched this season," a second user chimed in about the move.
"I told Y'all Kyle was using her. Now she's done with her. Morgan has probably figured that out," a third person alleged.
However, other people thought it could be a way to promote the vocalist's new music rather than a falling out with the Halloween actress. "Looks like she cleared everything but tour dates....this is common and likely nothing to do w/ Kyle," one fan mentioned.
"She is a musician, probably releasing a new album or sum:) its not new, all musicians clear their Instagram when they release a new album:) stop reading into things:)," another added.
Following her shocking separation from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, Richards sent the rumor mill into overdrive with how much time she was spending with Wade, leading the two to continue to deny they were in a romantic relationship.
Even though the duo continued to shut down speculation, the Bravo star continued to fan the flames when she starred in the chart-topper's steamy music video for her song, "Fall In Love With Me."
"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade explained in an interview to promote the video.
Although their connection may not be romantic, the two have shared a very close bond since Richards became a fan of Wade's music.
"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics. And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," the reality star recalled.
"So I followed her, and then I kept listening to her music on repeat, and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her," Richards explained.
"She was scared," Wade joked. "I just didn't expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out, and I was like, 'Oh, OK.'"