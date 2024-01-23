Kyle Richards Proudly Rocks Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name on Her Jacket Despite Separation: Photos
Kyle Richards is on team Umansky no matter what!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG rocked her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's last name on her jacket as she stepped out with a friend in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, January 22, despite separating from her longtime spouse last year.
Richards, 55, looked as chic as ever, as she also wore a gray beanie and a pair of tortoise sunglasses as she said goodbye to her pal and got into her car.
The telling article of clothing comes as insiders claimed the Halloween actress and the real estate broker, 53, have been getting on each other's nerves despite vowing to remain amicable after the end of their marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio are allowing each other to do what they want, provided they don't do anything embarrassing," a source explained of the former couple. However, Umansky being seen out and about with numerous women did not sit well with Richards.
"There's no denying they push each other's buttons," the insider noted of the estranged spouses. "But they're going to continue to look the other way — or try to."
Despite their supposed tension, the Bravo star has been upfront about how strange being separated from Umansky has been for her. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards explained during a recent interview.
"We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," she continued. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary."
In one of the first episodes of RHOBH Season 13, Richards opened up to close pal Dorit Kemsley about how her and the Buying Beverly Hills star's differing lifestyles played a part in the demise of her marriage.
"I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she explained. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t wanna go to these parties."