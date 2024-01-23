Kyle Richards Proudly Rocks Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name on Her Jacket Despite Separation: Photos

Despite their supposed tension, the Bravo star has been upfront about how strange being separated from Umansky has been for her. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards explained during a recent interview.

"We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," she continued. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary."