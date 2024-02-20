OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Mauricio Umansky
OK LogoREALITY TV

Mauricio Umansky Reveals Kyle Richards Told Him to 'Go Out' and 'Date' Other People After Shocking Separation: Watch

maurico umansky kyle richards told him to go out date other people pp
Source: netflix;bravo
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mauricio Umansky got emotional while telling his daughters about his separation from Kyle Richards.

In a preview for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, the patriarch, 53, sits down with Farrah Brittany, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, to let them know he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, decided to pump the breaks on their 28-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @netflix) /X
maurico umansky kyle richards told him to go out date other people
Source: netflix

Mauricio Umansky told his daughters about his separation from Kyle Richards.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," he tells his children and Farrah, who is Kyle's daughter from her first marriage. "I think I need space."

Mauricio then reveals how he and the Bravo star began to set the "rules" of this new phase in their lives. "You go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do," the real estate broker recalls Kyle saying to him.

Article continues below advertisement
maurico umansky kyle richards told him to go out date other people
Source: netflix

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing ... we are separated," he heartbreakingly claims his estranged spouse told him.

"Our life has just changed so much," Sophia notes through tears about her parent's split. "We only even found out that there was any issues just a few months ago and now it just is like ... things change so quickly."

Article continues below advertisement
maurico umansky kyle richards told him to go out date other people
Source: netflix

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for 28 years.

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky
Article continues below advertisement

An extremely quiet Alexia finally chimes in adding, "I'm sorry that we're all going through this."

As OK! previously reported, Richards got candid on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards about where she and Umansky stand.

"We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," she explained. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."

Article continues below advertisement
maurico umansky kyle richards told him to go out date other people
Source: netflix

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got emotional over their separation.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes. Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what," the Halloween actress noted.

During the current season of RHOBH, Richards has continued to be open about what went wrong in her romance with the businessman. "So often it's like, something will bother one of us, and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," she revealed during a recent episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I am more the one that will say, 'this upsets me,' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," Richards explained.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.