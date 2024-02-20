Mauricio Umansky Reveals Kyle Richards Told Him to 'Go Out' and 'Date' Other People After Shocking Separation: Watch
Mauricio Umansky got emotional while telling his daughters about his separation from Kyle Richards.
In a preview for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, the patriarch, 53, sits down with Farrah Brittany, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, to let them know he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, decided to pump the breaks on their 28-year marriage.
"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," he tells his children and Farrah, who is Kyle's daughter from her first marriage. "I think I need space."
Mauricio then reveals how he and the Bravo star began to set the "rules" of this new phase in their lives. "You go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do," the real estate broker recalls Kyle saying to him.
"I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing ... we are separated," he heartbreakingly claims his estranged spouse told him.
"Our life has just changed so much," Sophia notes through tears about her parent's split. "We only even found out that there was any issues just a few months ago and now it just is like ... things change so quickly."
- 'They're Dramatizing Everything': Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch Current Season of 'RHOBH' Chronicling His Separation From Kyle Richards
- Kyle Richards Still 'Loves' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Despite Marital Woes: 'I Don’t Know What the Future Looks Like'
- Kyle Richards Joins Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky in Aspen After He Was Seen Partying With Much-Younger Ladies
An extremely quiet Alexia finally chimes in adding, "I'm sorry that we're all going through this."
As OK! previously reported, Richards got candid on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards about where she and Umansky stand.
"We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," she explained. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."
"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes. Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what," the Halloween actress noted.
During the current season of RHOBH, Richards has continued to be open about what went wrong in her romance with the businessman. "So often it's like, something will bother one of us, and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," she revealed during a recent episode.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I am more the one that will say, 'this upsets me,' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," Richards explained.