Mauricio Umansky Reveals Kyle Richards Told Him to 'Go Out' and 'Date' Other People After Shocking Separation: Watch

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," he tells his children and Farrah, who is Kyle's daughter from her first marriage. "I think I need space."

Mauricio then reveals how he and the Bravo star began to set the "rules" of this new phase in their lives. "You go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do," the real estate broker recalls Kyle saying to him.