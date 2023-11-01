OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mauricio Umansky
OK LogoNEWS

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Gush Over Their 'Soulful Connection' Despite Denying Romance Rumors

mauritio umansky gushes over emma slater dwts abc pp
Source: ABC
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater could not be more grateful for each other as their Dancing With the Stars journey ends.

After being eliminated during the Tuesday, October 31, episode of the dance competition show, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, and the professional instructor, 34 — who have denied romance rumors — reflected on the bond they built.

Article continues below advertisement
mauritio umansky gushes over emma slater dwts abc
Source: ABC

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were eliminated from 'DWTS.'

"You get to dance with so many people on this show, but not everybody has that real, soulful connection to you," Slater admitted. "And Mauricio does for me. So we're gonna be friends for life."

"I think when you're comfortable with someone and you can have stimulating conversations and it keeps rolling — also when you're rehearsing for four hours a day — you get to really know people," she gushed. "So this has been a blessing. He's so special. Such a positive energy. Gets the best out of everybody."

Article continues below advertisement
mauritio umansky gushes over emma slater dwts abc
Source: ABC

Emma Slater said she and Mauricio Umansky share a 'soulful' connection.

Umansky echoed his partner's enthusiasm for their time together and raved over everything he's learned from Slater. "We had so much fun and it was amazing," he said.

"It was an incredible run, and quite honestly I got a chance to at least dance the Argentine tango, which is the dance I told them I really wanted to dance at the beginning," the reality star explained. "And we killed it! We danced so well."

Article continues below advertisement
mauritio umansky gushes over emma slater dwts abc
Source: ABC

Mauricio Umansky still thought he and Emma Slater 'danced well' despite being eliminated.

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky

Despite Umansky — who separated from Kyle Richards earlier this year — admitting he was "shocked" by his elimination, he knew he wouldn't be the one holding the mirrorball trophy during the season finale.

"I knew that, eventually, it was gonna come to an end," he noted. "That is, I'm not the strongest dancer here. There's some great dancers out here. I mean, some really great dancers. I knew that my journey was gonna come to an end eventually. So, literally, all I did was enjoy every single day. And when you enjoy every single day, there are no challenging parts."

Umansky and Slater enjoyed their time together so much that people began to wonder if they were more than friends, especially after they were seen holding hands while out to dinner.

Article continues below advertisement
mauritio umansky gushes over emma slater dwts abc
Source: ABC

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater shut down romance rumors.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

However, the Bravo star clarified in a video shared to his Instagram Story that they are "not dating."

"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," he continued.

"Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very, very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing," the blonde beauty added.

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Umanksy and Slater after being eliminated from DWTS.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.