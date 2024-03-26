Mauricio Umansky Hugs Former 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater Months After Sparking Rumors of Romance: See the Photo
Mauricio Umansky and his former Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater reunited after the pair was voted off following their "Monster Night" performance.
Umansky and Slater were all smiles as they hugged and posed for the camera on Sunday, March 24. The real estate agent sported a black, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of olive jeans, while the pro dancer wore a black crop top and gray sweat pants.
"So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour 😆😆😆😆" Slater captioned the sweet snapshot. "ahhhh super grateful that we were partnered on the show, if you met him you already know he’s just the best."
"Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience 😂😂😂😂," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Slater and Umansky sparked rumors that they were dating after they were spotted holding hands around the time his split from estranged wife Kyle Richards hit headlines. A source also claimed the two had also been seen kissing while having dinner at a restaurant.
However, the reality star and the DWTS pro put an end to the rumors once and for all in an Instagram Story shared in October 2023.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Umansky said in the video. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
"We're not dating," Slater emphasized.
"We went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal, we were in our rehearsal clothes," he alleged. "Lots of the stories are wrong. And yes, it's a very emotional week, we were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma's hand, and she grabbed my hand."
"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," Umansky pointed out.
"Guys you don't understand, it's intense," Slater agreed. "Like you really form a very, very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."