Mauricio Umansky 'All Over' Mystery Blonde Despite Emma Slater Romance Rumors
Is there a new woman in Mauricio Umansky's life?
According to an insider, the real estate broker, 53, was spotted cozying up to a mystery blonde at Soho House in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, November 11, despite sparking romance rumors with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, last month.
"He was all over her," the eyewitness source claimed of Umanksy and the anonymous female. "There was no kissing, but they were getting very close."
Per the insider, the Buying Beverly Hills star and his possible new flame were dining with a larger crew but kept their focus on each other. "He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point," the source alleged. "They were whispering to each other. He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together, and she was into it. They left together with the group."
Following Umansky's shocking separation from his longtime wife, Kyle Richards, the reality star was seen holding hands with his dance partner, 34, after grabbing an intimate dinner together.
Despite the two's closeness, they quickly shut down the widespread speculation. "We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," they explained in a joint Instagram video. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," he explained.
"Guys, you don't understand; it's intense. Like you really form a very, very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing," Slater continued of their tight dynamic.
Umanksy's return to the dating scene comes after his relationship with the Bravo OG, 54, fell apart after 27 years. "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," Richards told reporters at BravoCon 2023.
However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Halloween actress later backtracked about the "D" word, explaining, "I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said, 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So that was my bad. I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story, and I love him very much."
