Mauricio Umansky 'All Over' Mystery Blonde Despite Emma Slater Romance Rumors

"He was all over her," the eyewitness source claimed of Umanksy and the anonymous female. "There was no kissing, but they were getting very close."

Per the insider, the Buying Beverly Hills star and his possible new flame were dining with a larger crew but kept their focus on each other. "He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point," the source alleged. "They were whispering to each other. He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together, and she was into it. They left together with the group."