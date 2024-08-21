Megan Fox Sent 'F----- Up' Message to UFC Star Sean Strickland After He Mocked Machine Gun Kelly's and Her Children's Styles
UFC star Sean Strickland was excited to see Megan Fox's name in his inbox — until he read the actress' message to him.
On the "Versus Us With Eric Nicksick" podcast, the athlete revealed he's "a fan" of the bombshell, so he was disappointed to see she was only contacting him to shame his previous negative comments about her children and her beau, Machine Gun Kelly.
"She hit me up and I was like: 'Fame level reached.' And the message was actually kinda f----- up," Strickland, 33, recalled. "It was more like: 'Hey, my kids get bullied and I get bullied online because you said they're tr----.' And 'they're not trans, they wanna dress like rock stars.'''
"And I'm just, like: 'Sorry, Megan, I'll shut the f--- up about it," the star added of his remarks on the three kids she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 51.
"But I'm like: 'You still drink blood and s---, you still do a lot of weird s---, Megan. I shouldn't be making fun of your f------ kids, dude, I get it," Strickland continued, referring to the New Girl alum's confession she and Machine Gun Kelly's once drank a drop of each other's blood.
The athlete clarified he doesn't have any ill will toward Fox, 38, or her family — but he isn't the biggest fan of MGK, whom he called "this mother------.'"
Strickland explained his animosity with the Grammy nominee, 34, stemmed from their interaction at a "slap fight" where he met the singer while he was dressed in a bizarre outfit.
"He was wearing, like, a vampire trench coat, has a f------ purse, painted nails ... And I'm just looking at him like... I'm trying to process, and I think I just said, 'What the f---. Like, are you a f------ gay vampire?" the MMA athlete spilled.
"And the way he looked at me, it wasn't funny. If he would have said something funny, like, 'You look like a white trash hillbilly,' I would have been like [shrugs]," he insisted. "The way he looked at me was such disgust, that I was like, there's a little voice inside of my head that said: 'We're fighting.'"
Luckily, Strickland's "girl" came over and made sure he refrained from getting physical with the dad-of-one.
Fox has shamed people in the past who have made inappropriate comments about her children's hair and clothing choices, doing so just last summer.
"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she shot back at a hater on social media. "Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."