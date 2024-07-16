OK Magazine
'Those Fangs Are Just Temporary, Right?': Machine Gun Kelly Divides Fans as He Shows Off New Teeth in Bold Look

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: @machinegunkelly/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly has a brand new look!

The rocker, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, July 15, to show off his sharp set of vampire fangs that left social media completely divided.

machinegunkellyteeth
Source: @machinegunkelly/INSTAGRAM

Machine Gun Kelly has a brand new look.

"🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin," Kelly captioned the slew of images, which debuted the teeth and fresh tattoos.

While the "Bad Things" artist was happy with the final result, others weren't as thrilled. "Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth," one person wrote in the comments section.

"Those fangs are just temporary, right?" a second person asked.

machiengunkelly teeth
Source: @machinegunkelly/INSTAGRAM

Machine Gun Kelly showed off his new set of fangs.

"Whose blood are you drinking? 🧛🏻," another sarcastically penned about the vampire-like features.

Others were obsessed with the look, as one said, "Fangs looking fine neck tatts are always a good idea."

"The new fangs and the neck new tattoo go crazy hard together wow," an additional person noted.

megan fox machine gun kelly match michael rubin white party engagement
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox recently reunited.

The change comes as he and Megan Fox have been going strong in their on-off romance, recently attending Michael Rubin’s famous white party while wearing matching outfits.

As OK! previously reported, the Jennifer's Body actress, 38, refused to clarify the status of her and MGK's romance during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she explained about being in the spotlight. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

megan fox machine gun kelly getting along better distance good
Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox called off their engagement.

Source: OK!

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," Fox said.

After getting engaged in 2022, the pair, who started dating in 2020, has done their best to navigate the difficulties in their relationship. "Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," an insider explained earlier this year. "Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

