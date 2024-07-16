'Those Fangs Are Just Temporary, Right?': Machine Gun Kelly Divides Fans as He Shows Off New Teeth in Bold Look

"🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin," Kelly captioned the slew of images, which debuted the teeth and fresh tattoos.

While the "Bad Things" artist was happy with the final result, others weren't as thrilled. "Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth," one person wrote in the comments section.

"Those fangs are just temporary, right?" a second person asked.