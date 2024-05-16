Megan Fox Wipes Her Instagram Clean on 38th Birthday
A fresh start?
On Thursday, May 16, Megan Fox rang in her 38th birthday, and she also notably wiped her Instagram completely clean of any posts that same day. As of that morning, the actress had zero photos on her page, and she still isn't following anyone on the social media platform.
The mother-of-three has yet to reveal why she made the move, though she's done so in the past.
The Jennifer's Body star's profile picture currently shows her with a short brunette haircut — her latest style after donning, red, pale pink and icy blue tresses over the past several months.
Fox's ever-changing looks have recently been subjected to criticism on social media.
In February, people claimed she was unrecognizable in a photo from a Super Bowl after-party, but she quickly hit back at the haters.
"Oh my god guys look how different I…don't look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll," she stated, uploading a second image from the bash. "When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️."
Her appearance was critiqued once again when she shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram last month, with one person accusing her of using AI for the photo.
"Go ask @machinegunkelly if this is AI," the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author quipped back, referring to on-off love Machine Gun Kelly, 34.
Fox confirmed during her March appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she has undergone a few plastic surgery procedures, but she denied doing a ton of work to her face.
"I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done," the New Girl alum insisted. "I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in.”
She also admitted to having more than one b----- augmentation but denied having half a dozen nose jobs.
"That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible," Fox explained. "Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then."
In addition, the star revealed she started experiencing body dysmorphia at a young age, revealing she's "never" loved the way she looks.