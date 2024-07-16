Meghan Markle Awkwardly Pitched Herself to Work With Beyoncé at 2019 Film Premiere

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé's friendship began when the two met at the 2019 Lion King premiere in London, but fans of the Grammy winner thought they clashed after the Duchess of Sussex tried to collaborate with the movie's director.

"Next time, if there's anyone who needs any extra voiceovers, we can make ourselves available," Prince Harry told filmmaker Jon Favreau in front of the songstress.

"That's really why we're here, to pitch," Meghan joked.