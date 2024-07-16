OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Awkwardly Pitched Herself to Work With Beyoncé at 2019 Film Premiere

Meghan Markle Awkwardly Pitched Herself to Work With Beyoncé at 2019 Film Premiere
Jul. 16 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé's friendship began when the two met at the 2019 Lion King premiere in London, but fans of the Grammy winner thought they clashed after the Duchess of Sussex tried to collaborate with the movie's director.

"Next time, if there's anyone who needs any extra voiceovers, we can make ourselves available," Prince Harry told filmmaker Jon Favreau in front of the songstress.

"That's really why we're here, to pitch," Meghan joked.

meghan markle awkwardly pitched herself work with beyonce film premiere
Meghan Markle first met Beyoncé in 2019.

Although Beyoncé coined the former actress as "my princess," fans thought the moment was cringe-worthy.

"Beyoncé scratched her nose and looked as if she was embarrassed for them and then Jay-Z laughed at Harry's Scar joke," one fan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Look at Beyoncé! She KNOWS what's happening and she and Mr. Carter have to pretend to be nice until the Harkles get through the line," another speculated. "This is so funny. Beyoncé and JayZ not into Meghan," someone else exclaimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met Beyoncé and Jay-Z in London back in 2019.

Despite the online theories, Beyoncé was mentioned in the Sussexes's tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered in 2022.

“Beyoncé just texted,” Meghan told Harry. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” the duchess said when explaining what the pop star shared in a message.

Meghan Markle was spotted at the Renaissance World Tour with Prince Harry and her mother.

OK! previously reported American royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duchess of Sussex's ties to the Houston native in an interview.

“I feel like Meghan hobnobbing with all of these celebrities made a bigger impact than Prince Harry's Invictus Games," Schofield said on GB News. “I feel like people were more glued to Meghan at the Beyoncé concert, she went to the Beyoncé concert twice."

During one of the tour stops, Meghan hung out with Beyoncé's longtime friend and group member Kelly Rowland, who praised the American royal.

"It was my first time meeting her," the "Motivation" singer shared. "It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk."

"I don't know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm," she added.

meghan markle awkwardly pitched herself work with beyonce film premiere
Meghan Markle attended the Renaissance World Tour twice.

A year after the Suits star went to the Renaissance World Tour, a source claimed she was beginning to lose some of her other celebrity pals.

"Their A-list friends that are supportive are few and far between," a source told an outlet. "Any chance they had of mending fences with the Beckhams has been squashed by the royals, Tom Cruise has clearly chosen to side with the royals, George and Amal Clooney have all but dumped them too, and even Elton John has been too busy to give them a whole lot of attention.”

