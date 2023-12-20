Meghan Markle Shows Off Her 'Cringey' Acting Skills in Surprise Instagram Cameo: Watch
Is Meghan Markle returning to acting? The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise cameo in the Clevr Blends promotional video, and fans had conflicting reactions to her presence.
“I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing,” the CEO Hannah Mendoza said in the video.
Although the executive was shown celebrating the innovative coffee company, Meghan was spotted in the background of the clip.
“[Here is] our very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team, making sure the website doesn’t crash again like it did last year,” Mendoza continued.
“Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together,” Mendoza explained. “Our incredible, resilient ops team that have helped make 2023 such a big success.”
Some followers were excited to see the Duchess of Sussex, who became an investor in Clevr Blends in late 2020, but others weren't enthusiastic about her presence.
“Guess this is her doing her 1 hour a week of work. From representing the late Queen to a packer,” one critic wrote. “How the mighty have fallen. Love it.”
“Haha the Ducha-- of Instagram, what a fall from grace," another added.
Social media users continued to debate in the comments section about Meghan participating in the reel.
"Some of you people are really obsessed if you don’t like her fine you don’t have to engage in anything she does move on already let her make her money in peace," a fan penned.
Despite the haters, Mendoza often celebrates the Duchess of Sussex's role within the company.
“Three years ago, everything changed,” Mendoza said in a video while Meghan sipped on a latte. “None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes."
“Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice give back,” she continued. “Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate.”
Meghan is slowly transitioning back into her public life, and she recently moderated a panel for Misan Harriman's new film, The After.
OK! previously reported the Suits star appeared stiff at the gathering, according to a body language expert.
"We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense," Judi James said in an interview.
Although Meghan was first known for her years working on television, she appeared reserved while chatting with the filmmaker.
"Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort," she noted.
Meghan wore a coffee-toned ensemble while chatting with Harriman, and James believed she avoided standing out.
"Her brown outfit looks deliberately low-key and her overall pose is an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage," James explained. "Meghan is such a keen and talented speaker she is normally showing the look of a coiled spring, waiting to speak."
"Here though she is purely in quiet listening mode, with not just her legs crossed in a barrier but her hands folded on her lap, too," she continued. "Her facial expression looks pensive, with a rather sad eye expression."