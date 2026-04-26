OK! Reveals the 'Brutal' Reason Meghan Markle Doesn't Sell Her Goop-Style Products in Britain
April 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has kept her lifestyle brand As Ever firmly U.S.-focused, with experts telling OK! a "brutal" commercial reality explains why British customers remain unable to buy her products.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched her Goop-style business in April 2025, offering a curated range of goods including wines, jams, herbal teas and decorative food items such as flower sprinkles.
The brand has marked its first anniversary with strong reported demand, with multiple product drops selling out within hours.
However, despite Meghan having lived in the U.K. during her time as a working royal between 2018 and 2020, shipping remains limited exclusively to all 50 U.S. states, leaving international buyers – including those in Britain – unable to access the range.
A source familiar with the brand's positioning told us: "The decision to focus exclusively on the U.S. market isn't accidental – it's rooted in a very clear-eyed assessment of where Meghan's commercial appeal is strongest right now. In the U.S., she retains a highly engaged audience that is willing to buy into her lifestyle messaging, whereas in the U.K. the response is far more mixed. It's this brutal reaction to her style that is behind her not wanting to enter the U.K. market."
They added: "From a business standpoint, it would be a significant risk to expand into a market where consumer sentiment is less predictable and competition is already intense. Essentially, she is hated in many parts of the U.K. for 'taking away' Prince Harry to the States."
A brand and marketing expert added: "The reality is that the U.K. simply isn't a priority market for As Ever right now, largely because the brand's success is closely tied to Meghan's current popularity in the States only – and that influence isn't as strong there as it is in the U.S. While she still has recognition in Britain, it doesn't necessarily translate into the same level of consumer enthusiasm or purchasing power that the brand relies on."
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They added: "There's also a question of whether the products themselves align with British tastes. Some of the more niche or lifestyle-driven items, like flower sprinkles, may feel a bit unfamiliar or even unnecessary to UK shoppers. On top of that, the market is already saturated with celebrity-backed offerings, particularly in areas like rosé wine, where names like Kylie Minogue are already well established. Breaking into that space and generating the kind of demand needed to sustain the brand would be a significant challenge."
Another source added: "There's definitely a cultural divide to consider here – what feels exciting, aspirational or even essential to an American audience doesn't always land the same way with British consumers. Certain products that tap into U.S. lifestyle trends can come across as a bit niche, or even superfluous, in the U.K., where shopping habits and expectations are quite different."
They continued: "On top of that, the British market is already crowded with celebrity-led brands all vying for the same space and attention. When you factor in that level of competition, it becomes far more difficult for a new entrant to stand out, let alone generate the kind of demand needed to justify a major launch there."
Despite the current U.S.-only model, sources tell OK! Meghan is intent on taking it global.
A source said: "Within the As Ever business, there's a clear awareness that there is genuine interest from outside the U.S., including from British consumers, but there's also a strong sense that any move into those markets has to be handled very deliberately. It's not something the company is rushing into, because getting the timing and positioning right will be crucial if they want it to succeed. At this stage, the focus is very much on strengthening what's already working. The U.S. is where the brand has proven traction, so the priority is building on that momentum rather than expanding too quickly into markets where the response might be more unpredictable. It also reflects a wider pattern you see with celebrity-driven brands – they tend to follow where the audience engagement is strongest, rather than where there might be a chance to build popularity in another market, as that is a very expensive strategy. In Meghan's case, her relationship with the public differs quite significantly between the U.S. and the U.K., so it makes sense that her commercial strategy is centered on the market where she currently has the most influence."