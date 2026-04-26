OK! Reveals the 'Brutal' Reason Meghan Markle Doesn't Sell Her Goop-Style Products in Britain

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly keeps her lifestyle brand 'U.S. focused.'

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The brand has marked its first anniversary with strong reported demand, with multiple product drops selling out within hours. However, despite Meghan having lived in the U.K. during her time as a working royal between 2018 and 2020, shipping remains limited exclusively to all 50 U.S. states, leaving international buyers – including those in Britain – unable to access the range.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was a working royal between 2018 and 2020.

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A source familiar with the brand's positioning told us: "The decision to focus exclusively on the U.S. market isn't accidental – it's rooted in a very clear-eyed assessment of where Meghan's commercial appeal is strongest right now. In the U.S., she retains a highly engaged audience that is willing to buy into her lifestyle messaging, whereas in the U.K. the response is far more mixed. It's this brutal reaction to her style that is behind her not wanting to enter the U.K. market." They added: "From a business standpoint, it would be a significant risk to expand into a market where consumer sentiment is less predictable and competition is already intense. Essentially, she is hated in many parts of the U.K. for 'taking away' Prince Harry to the States." A brand and marketing expert added: "The reality is that the U.K. simply isn't a priority market for As Ever right now, largely because the brand's success is closely tied to Meghan's current popularity in the States only – and that influence isn't as strong there as it is in the U.S. While she still has recognition in Britain, it doesn't necessarily translate into the same level of consumer enthusiasm or purchasing power that the brand relies on."

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They added: "There's also a question of whether the products themselves align with British tastes. Some of the more niche or lifestyle-driven items, like flower sprinkles, may feel a bit unfamiliar or even unnecessary to UK shoppers. On top of that, the market is already saturated with celebrity-backed offerings, particularly in areas like rosé wine, where names like Kylie Minogue are already well established. Breaking into that space and generating the kind of demand needed to sustain the brand would be a significant challenge." Another source added: "There's definitely a cultural divide to consider here – what feels exciting, aspirational or even essential to an American audience doesn't always land the same way with British consumers. Certain products that tap into U.S. lifestyle trends can come across as a bit niche, or even superfluous, in the U.K., where shopping habits and expectations are quite different."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's products are reportedly unnecessary to U.K. consumers.

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They continued: "On top of that, the British market is already crowded with celebrity-led brands all vying for the same space and attention. When you factor in that level of competition, it becomes far more difficult for a new entrant to stand out, let alone generate the kind of demand needed to justify a major launch there." Despite the current U.S.-only model, sources tell OK! Meghan is intent on taking it global.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle plans on taking her lifestyle brand global.