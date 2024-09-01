Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Harbor' Any 'Negative Feelings' Toward Prince Harry's Family: 'She Just Wants Peace'

As OK! previously reported, Harry has been fighting for security when he visits the U.K. Since leaving the country and moving to California with Meghan and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, he lost his former public-funded security personnel, resulting in him being protective of his little ones.

"I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t… William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does," the source noted of why Harry typically comes home on his own.