Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Harbor' Any 'Negative Feelings' Toward Prince Harry's Family: 'She Just Wants Peace'

Meghan Markle 'wants peace' with Prince Harry's family, a source claimed.

Sept. 1 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Even though Meghan Markle seemingly refuses to step foot in the U.K. to see Prince Harry's family, she still only wants the best for then.

  • “Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments…Meghan’s team gets asked daily to comment on stuff that has nothing to do with their lives now. They have left it behind," a source dished of the ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the royals.
    Meghan Markle 'wants peace' with the royal family, a source claimed.

    For his part, the prince, 39, seems on board with being distant from his brood.

    “He’ll always be fond of his home country, but the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority. If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that," the insider added.

    Meghan Markle doesn't visit the U.K.

    As OK! previously reported, Harry has been fighting for security when he visits the U.K. Since leaving the country and moving to California with Meghan and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, he lost his former public-funded security personnel, resulting in him being protective of his little ones.

    "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t… William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does," the source noted of why Harry typically comes home on his own.

    Prince Harry is fighting for security in the U.K.

    The 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Harry's home country, but it's unclear if Meghan will make the trip.

    "Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn said.

    "Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.

    Meghan Markle
    According to an insider, Harry's demands aren't unreasonable.

    “The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source said.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

    Harry frequently talks about how being in the spotlight isn't easy for him and his crew.

    “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the father-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

    Us Weekly spoke to the first source.

