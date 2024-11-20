'Furious' Meghan Markle Feels 'Threatened' by Victoria Beckham After Singer Secures Her Own Netflix Deal
Victoria Beckham is expected to release a documentary about her life on Netflix, but the anticipated project could take attention away from Meghan Markle's upcoming cooking series.
According to an outlet, the Duchess of Sussex might feel “threatened” by Beckham's deal with the streaming giant.
“I'm sure she would have been furious because she likes to be in control,” royal author Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post. She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside.”
"She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it," she added. "She has to say isn't it wonderful and isn't Victoria wonderful?"
David Beckham's Netflix series brought positive attention to the British power couple, and Victoria's program could have comparable success to her husband's.
“I think to say anything else would be a grave error, and she knows that," Seward continued. "Of course, she'd be annoyed, but there's absolutely nothing she can do about it because she doesn't have a hand in the scheduling of these shows."
“Meghan saying I want to go first is not going to make any difference to them," she added. "I think Meghan has to see it as maybe Victoria Beckham paving the way for her."
Meghan and Prince Harry's tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke records for the streaming giant, but their other projects failed to attract comparable audiences.
“Meghan is only really interesting to the world when she's with Harry, and this is without Harry, so she's got to make this show very personal for people to be interested," Seward said.
“She's got to keep relating back to her children, and to Harry and her life since Harry, not before," she added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Spice Girl member wasn't fond of the Suits star despite attending her 2018 wedding.
"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” an insider claimed. "The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much."
"She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch," another added.
Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed in House of Beckham that Meghan hoped Victoria would offer her free clothing when she started dating the Duke of Sussex.
"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame," Bower explained. "As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."
"Any making-up now is so unlikely. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," the source spilled.
Aside from Bower's book, rumors continue to swirl that the Beckhams and Sussexes had a falling out.
“It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source told an outlet. “Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
"It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family positively," the source added. “She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham.”