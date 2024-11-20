'Furious' Meghan Markle Feels 'Threatened' by Victoria Beckham After Singer Secures Her Own Netflix Deal

Victoria Beckham is expected to release a documentary about her life on Netflix, but the anticipated project could take attention away from Meghan Markle 's upcoming cooking series .

According to an outlet, the Duchess of Sussex might feel “threatened” by Beckham's deal with the streaming giant.

“I'm sure she would have been furious because she likes to be in control,” royal author Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post. She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside.”

"She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it," she added. "She has to say isn't it wonderful and isn't Victoria wonderful?"