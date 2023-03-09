Prince Harry 'Hated All That Politically Correct Stuff' Prior To Meeting Meghan Markle, Insider Claims: He 'Changed Completely'

“They think real country people are defined by the fact that they shoot things. And if you go to a school like Eton, you don’t get a broad social mix. It’s only people from the old English aristocracy who are very conservative… This is the world that Harry grew up in. His only friends were the sons and some daughters of the old English aristocracy who are all like this. And so, his world was limited by that," the 67-year-old said, describing the atmosphere of Harry’s alma mater.

The author spoke with some of the 38-year-old’s contemporaries, whom Harry was close with from 1998-2003.