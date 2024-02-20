Meghan Markle 'Will Not Return' for 'Suits' Spin-Off: Former Actress 'Has Enough Going on’

“He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity,” Suits star Rachael Harris told an outlet. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."

Harris admitted that Korsh hasn’t mentioned if the Northwestern alum will return to the franchise.

"He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in,” she noted. “We don't talk about the duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean?”