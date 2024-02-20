Meghan Markle 'Will Not Return' for 'Suits' Spin-Off: Former Actress 'Has Enough Going on’
Before the world knew Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex, fans fell in love with the brunette beauty through her role in Suits. It was announced last year that Suits creator Aaron Korsh was developing a spin-off series, but it sounds like the former actress won't come out of retirement to appear on the series.
“He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity,” Suits star Rachael Harris told an outlet. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."
Harris admitted that Korsh hasn’t mentioned if the Northwestern alum will return to the franchise.
"He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in,” she noted. “We don't talk about the duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean?”
OK! previously reported PR guru Ryan McCormick hinted at Meghan picking up a Suits script being a beneficial decision.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," McCormick told an outlet.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he added. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."
In 2023, The Bench author was branded as a “grifter’’ and called a “Hollywood flop” by industry elites, but Suits' resurgence could save her brand.
“If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation," he added.
Aside from the upcoming project, the legal drama had a mini-reunion during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards — but Meghan wasn't there.
"Meghan was invited to the mini-Golden Globes reunion by production," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "That is who would have invited her."
"Presenters can’t just bring a plus-one onstage," the podcaster explained. "Production and talent bookers would have organized the appearance."
Meghan often gushed over the time she spent living in Toronto filming Suits, but she has since distanced herself from her old job. If the former blogger attended the awards ceremony, it would've helped her reputation after months of professional woes.
"And yes, the ultimate objective would be a Meghan Markle appearance because that would have been excellent PR for a struggling award show," she noted. "It would take one phone call to [her agent] to secure Meghan onstage, not a group chat."
Harris spoke to The Mirror.