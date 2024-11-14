Meghan Markle Noticeably 'Lost Her Spark' While in the Royal Family: Watch

Meghan Markle admitted her mental health was affected by being a member of the royal family, and one fan noticed the moment the former actress’ light began to dim around her famous in-laws.

"Once Upon A Time when Remembrance Service was something to look forward to.🖤And this when I knew my Princess Meghan lost her spark I could see it in her eyes," the TikTok creator shared in their caption. "But Thank God she made it out now she and her beautiful family is blossoming."

Fans of the Suits star quickly rushed to the comments to share their support for the duchess.

"Meghan was not in the room with us," one commenter wrote. "You can see the sadness thank God she has the light back in her eyes."

"Those people really took away her spark, but look at her now, she is sparkling," another noted.