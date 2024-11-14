Meghan Markle Noticeably 'Lost Her Spark' While in the Royal Family: Watch
Meghan Markle admitted her mental health was affected by being a member of the royal family, and one fan noticed the moment the former actress’ light began to dim around her famous in-laws.
"Once Upon A Time when Remembrance Service was something to look forward to.🖤And this when I knew my Princess Meghan lost her spark I could see it in her eyes," the TikTok creator shared in their caption. "But Thank God she made it out now she and her beautiful family is blossoming."
Fans of the Suits star quickly rushed to the comments to share their support for the duchess.
"Meghan was not in the room with us," one commenter wrote. "You can see the sadness thank God she has the light back in her eyes."
"Those people really took away her spark, but look at her now, she is sparkling," another noted.
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two reflected on her decision to relocate to Canada after struggling with the realities of working for The Crown.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,’ and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
One year after settling down in California, Meghan shocked the public when she revealed she contemplated suicide while living in the U.K.
"I just didn’t . . . I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in their televised interview. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember — I remember how he just cradled me."
Despite the challenges she faced, Meghan returned to Hollywood after retiring from acting in 2017. OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex's appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 gala was reminiscent of her time on Suits.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify, but she is now focused on building the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."