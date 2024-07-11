OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Sad and Gross' Publicity Stunt as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer

Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, but the couple was slammed for the Duke of Sussex receiving the Pat Tillman Award four years after leaving the royal fold.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"In America, they're laughing stocks. They're covered in American tabloids constantly because it's an incredible story of self-inflicted wound after self-inflicted wound," Maureen Callahan told GB News. "When you compare these two with the bravery, the courage, the dignity of William and Kate, especially in this very trying time for Kate and King Charles."

"These two are over here panhandling, looking for any sort of spotlight, no matter how cheaply it comes," the editor shared. "It just it all feels very sad and and gross. And when we see Harry accept this award, it's going to be another self-inflicted wound."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to attend the ESPYs.

OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold shared the Sussexes are “very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years."

“I’m sure they’ll be drowning out the outside noise by continuing with their normal and everyday life and trying not to turn on the television, or read the papers as much," Harrold said. “They’re being talked about constantly, given their profiles."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are often criticized for their work in the U.S.

Despite Harry and Meghan being accused of pulling publicity stunts, Harrold claimed the Duke of Sussex is reserved.

“From what I remember, Harry was always an extremely private person, so I’m not sure how he’ll feel about that, but I can imagine his way of coping with the attention is to carry on as normal,” he said.

“He’d never want to cause any upset,” Harrold added. “If he thinks that it is going to cause upset, then it is quite likely that he could decline the award . . . because he’d never want to cause any upset and it would affect him hearing about the backlash.”

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry won't turn down the Pat Tillman Award despite criticism.

Harry's press team clarified that he has "no plans on turning down the Pat Tillman Award for Service."

They later shared that "anything published thus far regarding the Duke’s feelings or emotions have been purely speculative and without merit."

Tillman's mom, Mary, isn't affiliated with the award, but she was disappointed to learn Harry was given the title.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary admitted.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she stated. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

Although the announcement received backlash, ESPN stood by its choice.

"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

