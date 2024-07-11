Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Sad and Gross' Publicity Stunt as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer

"In America, they're laughing stocks. They're covered in American tabloids constantly because it's an incredible story of self-inflicted wound after self-inflicted wound," Maureen Callahan told GB News. "When you compare these two with the bravery, the courage, the dignity of William and Kate, especially in this very trying time for Kate and King Charles."

"These two are over here panhandling, looking for any sort of spotlight, no matter how cheaply it comes," the editor shared. "It just it all feels very sad and and gross. And when we see Harry accept this award, it's going to be another self-inflicted wound."