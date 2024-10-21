Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Is 'a Potential Weapon' Against the Royal Family If She Wants 'Revenge'
Meghan Markle might be ready to spill additional royal secrets in her rumored memoir, and the Duchess of Sussex could hold the potential project over her famous in-laws' heads.
"It's more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the royal family since," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge," she continued. "But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."
Despite the monetary benefits of writing a book, Bond doesn't envision Meghan living in the past.
"I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life," Bond continued. "So I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir. It seems in the past she heavily hinted she might write a book in the future after she delivered a 'thinly veiled threat' in a highly controversial interview days before the late Queen's death."
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expected to rebrand themselves after being called a "Hollywood flop.''
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Meghan attended the Children’s Hospital L.A. gala on Saturday, October 5, and her attendance reminded royal watchers of her time working on Suits.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
After a rough period in the entertainment industry, Meghan is pivoting toward building her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
