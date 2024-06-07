Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Continued Exclusion' From Royal Family Gatherings Is a 'Stark Reminder' of Ongoing Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't invited to Trooping the Colour for the second year in a row, and their anticipated absence is a reflection of their relationship with the royal family.
"This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy," Michael Levine told an outlet.
"Their absence for the second year running underscores the deep rifts that persist despite the pageantry and tradition that define the royal family. It's a stark reminder that personal conflicts can ripple through the public spectacle even in the most revered institutions," he added.
The royals have barely celebrated together as of late, as Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't invited to Princess Lilibet's third birthday in California, according to a source.
"Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet's third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the royal family," he added.
A source close to the Sussexes told Quinn that the Duke of Sussex didn't think his relatives would travel to the West Coast for the occasion.
"One of Harry's old army friends said: 'Harry knew they wouldn't come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.' But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues," Quinn shared.
Despite the distance between the Sussexes and the royals, the Archewell founders revealed they are content with their new life in the U.S. "We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry gushed. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Levine spoke to The Mirror.