Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Continued Exclusion' From Royal Family Gatherings Is a 'Stark Reminder' of Ongoing Feud

The royals have barely celebrated together as of late, as Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't invited to Princess Lilibet's third birthday in California, according to a source.

"Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet's third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet," Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the royal family," he added.