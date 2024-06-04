Kate Middleton Slammed for 'Shady' Decision to Skip Princess Lilibet's First Birthday Celebration
Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday on Tuesday, June 4, but reality star Garcelle Beauvais didn't appreciate Kate Middleton's failure to acknowledge her American niece's special day.
"What's going on is, 'What a coincidence, we're out of town, I'm washing my hair,'" the Bravolebrity told E! during the youngster's first birthday. "There's a little shade there."
"No. They can't hold back the flight a couple of hours to meet Lilibet and Archie?" she asked.
Years after the Jamie Foxx Show star discussed the little one's celebration, Beauvais and Meghan Markle took a photograph at Variety's 2023 Power of Women gala. Following their interaction, the former actress sent the model a jar of American Riviera jam before the lifestyle brand's formal launch.
Although it's unknown if Kate has ever met Lilibet, the princess is currently battling cancer, as she returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite the distance between them, Meghan and Prince Harry released a statement in support of the Princess of Wales.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the duo said.
OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn believes the Duchess of Sussex isn't willing to travel with her kids to the U.K. amid security concerns.
"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far," Quinn told an outlet.