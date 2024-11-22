or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Experimenting' With Their Careers as They Separate Professionally

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be distancing themselves professionally, and their recent career moves could be the couple's attempt at testing out what benefits their public image.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched Archewell in 2020 and secured several contracts in Hollywood.

"This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia."

"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting," Fitzwilliams added. "The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been attending professional events without each other.

In recent weeks, the Duke of Sussex has been promoting the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games and traveling for his patronages.

"There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry," Fitzwilliams added. "Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment."

"It depends on what their aim is, Harry has got his POLO series coming out soon," he noted.

OK! previously reported royal expert Phil Dampier predicted the former actress is prioritizing building her lifestyle brand as Harry continues to focus on his humanitarian work.

"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard," Dampier said in an interview. "She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally," Dampier added. "I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

When the Sussexes first moved to California, they secured several joint contracts, but they're now expected to build personal platforms.

"But only time will tell. In terms of their business and charitable activities, they do seem to be going their separate ways," he added.

As a non-working royal, Harry is slowly becoming a socialite in the U.S. after stepping down from his senior-level position.

“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," editor Richard Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."

“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said referring to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho were well-received.

Harry's trips to New York, London and Lesotho brought positive attention to his charities and distracted from his royal family drama.

"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."

"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams added.

