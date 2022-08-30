Meghan Markle On Royal Rift: 'Harry Said To Me, 'I Lost My Dad In This Process'

Speaking out!

A year and change after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their decision to step back from royal life, Markle is speaking out again, getting candid about the lasting impact tabloid culture had on her and her husband’s respective familial relationships.

In a new interview, the Suits alum, who has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, since the time of her 2018 nuptials, revealed that she wasn’t the only one who had experienced personal losses thanks in part to the gossip.