Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Realized 'Life on Their Own Is Harder Than They Thought' After Ditching the Royal Family in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were excited to start a new chapter when they left the royal family in 2020, but now they might be regretting leaving the U.K. in the first place.

“At first they were just so relieved to cut ties with The Firm that they were indifferent to Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy plans,” said a source. “They were too busy starting a new life in America.”

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realize “life on their own is harder than they thought. They’re running out of time if they ever want to reestablish their royal standing," the source added.