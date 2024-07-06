Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Realized 'Life on Their Own Is Harder Than They Thought' After Ditching the Royal Family in 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were excited to start a new chapter when they left the royal family in 2020, but now they might be regretting leaving the U.K. in the first place.
“At first they were just so relieved to cut ties with The Firm that they were indifferent to Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy plans,” said a source. “They were too busy starting a new life in America.”
Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realize “life on their own is harder than they thought. They’re running out of time if they ever want to reestablish their royal standing," the source added.
Since Meghan, 42, starred on Suits before meeting Harry, 39, she "knew what it meant to work and struggle, and she had connections in Hollywood," the insider noted.
However, “Harry didn’t know anything about living in the real world, how to run a large household and cost of upkeep, pay for staff and security, or how to start a business. As a royal, everything had been done for him," the insider explained.
The two, who share son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, have released several projects since ditching the royal life, including Harry's tell-all Spare and Harry & Meghan, a docuseries that aired on Netflix.
But their contract with Spotify was soon canceled.
- Cold Shoulder: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Sit Down' Reconciliation Request Snubbed by Royal Family
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Grappling With an Exodus of A-Listers' Leaving Their Montecito Community
- Prince Harry 'Grows Increasingly Unfriendly' as He Struggles to Embrace Life in the U.S. With 'No Practical Skills'
Despite the ordeal, the pair are not giving up and continuing to try to get somewhere in Tinseltown.
"It's always been Meghan's dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced even after the Spotify debacle that she has the drive and talent to make this happen," Tom Quinn shared. "The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover."
"The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company — the way things are going even that might not be a possibility," he added. "Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported Lord Kulveer Ranger speculated Meghan and Harry are lost without the royal family.
"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Ranger told GB News.
Star spoke to the first source.