Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Risk of Losing Netflix's Interest After 'Hardly Doing Anything for' Their $100 Million Contract
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lavish lifestyle in the U.S. could unravel if the duo fails to maintain their ties with streaming giant Netflix.
In 2020, the couple launched Archewell, leading them to secure several lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House. However, after Spotify pulled the plug on "Archetypes" and their partnership, royal watchers began to wonder if Netflix would be the next media company to ditch the pair.
"They are working on new programs for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
"They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year. Nothing has come of rumors about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have," he continued.
The Sussexes' tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, broke records for Netflix, but Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead failed to achieve comparable streaming numbers.
"Yet since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix is no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were," the commentator noted. "They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes."
"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble," he noted. "Since their exposure of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the royal family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."
Despite Fitzwilliams' concerns, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, revealed that the Sussexes are working on several projects for the platform.
“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with [Netflix VP of nonfiction series] Brandon [Riegg],” Bajaria said. “And they actually have, like, a bunch of development; they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show, and a couple of unscripted shows.”
Aside from working with Netflix, Meghan's "Archetypes" joined the Lemonada family after being canceled by Spotify. OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex revealed she is excited about the opportunity.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Mirror.