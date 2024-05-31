Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Risk of Losing Netflix's Interest After 'Hardly Doing Anything for' Their $100 Million Contract

The Sussexes' tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, broke records for Netflix, but Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead failed to achieve comparable streaming numbers.

"Yet since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix is no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were," the commentator noted. "They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes."

"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble," he noted. "Since their exposure of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the royal family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."