Royal Family Gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a 'Clear Sign' Not to Return to the U.K. During Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton is focused on her current cancer battle, and experts believe the royal family doesn't want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. during the challenging period.
"It is not a coincidence because the Princess of Wales filmed that video on Wednesday and that announcement about them being downgraded was on Thursday," Andrew Pierce said on GB News. "So it all happened at the same time. They've just made it clear in case people think Harry and Meghan can come back."
"No, it's not happening. There's no chance of it happening because they are not working members of the royal family anymore," the television presenter shared. "They've made their decision and that's it."
On Friday, March 22, Kate shocked the world when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after Kate's announcement, the Sussexes released a supportive statement.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the couple shared.
OK! previously reported an expert claimed the Sussexes "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot after learning about Kate's condition.
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.