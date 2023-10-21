'She Has a Lot on Her Plate': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Struggling' to Balance Time With Their 2 Kids
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost their deal with Spotify, in addition to their animates series Pearl being canceled on Netflix, it seems like the two are trying to stay afloat.
“Money is definitely an issue, and their bills are piling up,” a source claimed. “Meghan feels like she’s constantly having to hustle to afford her and Harry’s lifestyle.”
Additionally, Meghan, 42, who lives in California with their tots, Lilibet and Archie, and Prince Harry, is "struggling to balance her time with them as well. She has a lot on her plate.”
As OK! previously reported, it wasn't fun for the two to be ridiculed after trying to carve their own path in the U.S.
“The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly,” an insider previously dished of the fallout from Spotify. “But it was humiliating for them both.”
“The Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward," the source added.
The duo have been spotted out and about more lately, and according to royal author Emily Andrews, it's all part of Meghan's plan.
"It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year," Andrews said.
"She has decided she wants to live her life much more openly, and the ‘relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new money-making venture," the biographer added.
While in New York City, Meghan spoke out her kids' futures and how she's nervous for what's to come.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," she said at an event about mental health. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
"They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me," she continued, "but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year."
The red-headed prince agreed with his other half, stating: "I think for us, for myself and my wife with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose, and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they've been through."
In Touch spoke to the source.