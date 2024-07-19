Meghan Markle's Public Feud With Her Father Set Off 'Alarm Bells' for Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle's relationship crumbled after the lighting director was caught staging photos for paparazzi before the Duchess of Sussex's wedding day in 2018.
The duo's fallout brought negative attention to The Crown, reportedly leaving Queen Elizabeth concerned about the American addition to the monarchy.
"Meghan's public disagreements with her father set alarm bells ringing at the time," a source shared. "Her Majesty realized the potential damage they could do to the royal family in general."
"Looking back, the Queen might have had an inkling of what was to come," they added.
Royal expert Michael Cole was intrigued by the Duchess of Sussex's decision to cut ties with Thomas.
"It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece," Cole told GB News.
Meghan and Harry's relationships with the Markles and Windsors unraveled throughout their romance.
"Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them," Cole noted.
"Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the royal family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle," the commentator continued.
OK! previously reported Thomas admitted he was sad that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up outside of the royal fold.
"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright," Thomas told an outlet.
"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do," he continued. "I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realize all the things they have missed out on."
Since the Sussexes became parents, Thomas has used his platform to beg the duo to let him meet their children.
"I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, will not be in touch," Thomas said in a separate interview while discussing his birthday plans. "I'd love to meet my grandchildren, but I'd be happy with a photograph at this stage."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich found the ordeal to be upsetting.
"It is a frightfully sad story. He also added that he never thought that he'd have something in common with the King," Fordwich told GB News while discussing Thomas' interview. "And of course, the King doesn't know his grandchildren either. And I think that's a very sad state of affairs."
"The hypocrisy of Meghan Markle claiming to care about people and all the tours they go on where they have empathy for people," she continued. "In 2016, she posted on Instagram that her daddy was the greatest in the world."
Meghan admitted she grew up a "daddy's girl," but things changed after her dad's shutterbug scandal.
"The other thing is that she claimed that she had made everything herself, and she came from a very poor family," Fordwich shared. "Actually — she had a very privileged childhood, being sent to private schools in California and of course, her father, he was the one who set her off on her career in Hollywood. It wasn't all done by herself."
"Poor old Thomas Markle, as he approaches his 80th birthday, he is a serious thorn in the side and frankly, an ongoing embarrassment to the couple," the commentator added.
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.