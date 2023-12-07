Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle's Relationship Is 'Beyond Repair' as Her Father Continues to Share 'Private Information'
Meghan Markle's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, changed after the lighting director was caught in a paparazzi scandal prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. Since then, Thomas has gone on to attack his youngest child and use the media to communicate with her.
According to relationship expert Louella Alderson, Meghan and Thomas' bond “could very well be beyond repair.”
“It’s unlikely they will be able to mend their relationship anytime soon if Thomas Markle keeps sharing private information,” Alderson continued.
Although Meghan and Thomas are at odds, Alderson thinks the two can "mend and heal over time."
"There have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them,” Alderson explained.
“It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it’s unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point," she said. "If Thomas continues to publicly speak out against his daughter without any remorse or understanding of how his actions may have hurt her, then it’s unlikely their relationship will be repaired."
Meghan talked about Thomas' actions in an episode of Harry & Meghan, and she appeared disappointed in the demise of her connection to the patriarch.
"There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"And I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy," she said. "But for over a year, the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address."
The Duchess of Sussex expressed her disappointment in the media's fascination with Thomas.
"You're talking about someone's father. And from that point, the tabloids, they moved into the apartment next door and across from him," the Suits star admitted.
"Descended on this small town, which is giving him gifts. The whole thing brings us to where we are today," she added.
During a Good Morning Britain appearance, Thomas demanded to see Meghan and her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“I’m heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, to deny the right to see a grandchild,” the controversial figure shared.
Thomas even revealed he didn't recognize the Duchess of Sussex's behavior.
“There’s no excuse for treating me this way, no excuse to treat grandparents that way,” he continued. “Meghan lived with me from sixth grade to high school, and I never saw anything like that. I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter.”
He later threatened to take legal action against Meghan and Harry to spend time with their youngsters.
"Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids," he begged. "In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that. The other thing is that I’ve done nothing wrong. There is no excuse for her to treat me this way, no excuse to treat the King that way as well. It’s no excuse to treat grandparents that way."
Alderson spoke to the The Mirror.