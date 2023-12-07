Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle's Relationship Is 'Beyond Repair' as Her Father Continues to Share 'Private Information'

Although Meghan and Thomas are at odds, Alderson thinks the two can "mend and heal over time."

"There have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them,” Alderson explained.

“It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it’s unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point," she said. "If Thomas continues to publicly speak out against his daughter without any remorse or understanding of how his actions may have hurt her, then it’s unlikely their relationship will be repaired."