Meghan Markle Reacts to 'Suits' Success on Netflix Years After Quitting Acting
Before Meghan Markle married into the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was known for her role in the USA series Suits, but Meghan stepped away from the series to prioritize her new life in the U.K.
Suits ended in 2019, but it was added to Netflix in June, which introduced the series to a new audience, resulting in the legal drama gaining over 45.445 billion minutes streamed on the platform.
During a red-carpet interview, Meghan discussed Suits' resurgence years after she retired from acting.
"I have no idea. It was great to work on such a great cast and crew," she said. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."
"But it's just it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," Meghan added. "But good shows are everlasting."
While chatting with a reporter, the Duchess of Sussex took the time to praise others who were in attendance at Variety's Power of Women Gala.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," she shared. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," the mother-of-two continued.
Meghan's outing follows the recent curiosity surrounding her next steps professionally. The duchess didn't specify what her next project is, but she did hint at releasing more original programming.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," Meghan said when asked about the type of work she will take on as a producer.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she added. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
OK! previously reported the former blogger was excited to learn that Suits received a positive response from Netflix users.
“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” the insider dished when discussing Meghan's potential return to the small screen.
“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers," they shared. "Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”
“She loves that it’s a huge streaming success,” the source noted.
