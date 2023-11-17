Meghan Markle Reacts to 'Suits' Success on Netflix Years After Quitting Acting

While chatting with a reporter, the Duchess of Sussex took the time to praise others who were in attendance at Variety's Power of Women Gala.

"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," she shared. "And I think it's more we support each other."

"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," the mother-of-two continued.