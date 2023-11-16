Prince William 'Clearly Didn't Want to See' Prince Harry While Their Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Was Dying
Omid Scobie's new biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, revealed Prince William's disinterest in speaking to his brother, Prince Harry, while Queen Elizabeth was on her deathbed.
Scobie claimed Harry attempted to speak to William after he was informed of the status of Her Majesty's health.
“With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark,” Scobie wrote.
“It was upsetting to witness,” a source close to the Sussexes was quoted saying. “[Harry] was completely by himself on this.”
During Elizabeth's final moments, it was reported that William's wife, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle wouldn't be with their husbands as they said goodbye to the monarch.
King Charles "assured him that Kate would not be there either," Scobie said in reference to the Duchess of Sussex not being allowed to visit the queen.
“Charles had cited ‘protocol,’ but the reality was that Kate chose to stay back to pick up the children from their first day at a new school," he continued. “[Meghan] could sense she wasn’t wanted."
Due to Harry being based in the U.S., the Duke of Sussex hoped to travel alongside William after he landed in London, but the Prince of Wales wasn't responsive.
“William ignored him,” an insider shared. “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”
“Rumors of the Queen’s passing were rife at this point, Harry had no way of knowing whether it was true. His father doesn’t carry a cell phone and his brother wasn’t acknowledging his existence,” the book read.
Harry managed to secure a private jet to Balmoral, but upon catching his 5:35 p.m. flight, he “still had no idea what was going on.”
“Palace ‘sources’ later briefed certain papers that Charles had personally shared the news with his younger son, but this was just a move to save face,” Scobie penned.
"Harry was crushed," a friend told the royal expert. "His relationship with the queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world."
Elizabeth passed away months before Harry released his memoir, Spare, and the docuseries Harry & Meghan. Both projects went on to widen the wedge between the two princes, as OK! previously reported.
Their sibling rivalry "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon," an insider said.
"There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt," the source told an outlet. "There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."
Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that both William and Harry's circles want them to make amends.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl explained. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she added.