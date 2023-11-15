Kate Middleton Was Urged to Change the Spelling of Her Name to Avoid Clashing With 2 Royals
Did Prince Harry reveal why Kate Middleton spells her nickname with a K despite being named Catherine? The Duke of Sussex made a lengthy list of bombshell confessions in his memoir, Spare, and Harry claimed the former Duchess of Cambridge was pressured to change the spelling of Catherine to avoid having too many senior members with C forenames.
Harry discussed the change in an anecdote included in Spare.
"There were already two royal ciphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. Make it Katherine with a K, they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion," Harry penned. "I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said 'You listening to this?' His face was blank."
Regardless of Charles and Camilla's wishes, Kate is still referred to as Catherine by her husband, Prince William, and her in-laws. This wouldn't be the first time the princess was pressured to accommodate the royal family's wishes.
OK! previously reported Ashley Pearson discussed how Kate changed her wedding day updo to please William's relatives in the William & Kate: The Journey documentary.
"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," Pearson alleged. "However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls."
Kate's hairstylist James Pryce explained how they decided to use the now historical half-up half-down look.
"We came up with a unique concept for securing it. We backcombed the top to create a foundation for the tiara to sit around, then did a tiny plait in the middle and sewed it on. I've never seen anything like it in my life," he revealed.
Pearson later explained how Kate's brunette locks changed as she matured into her role.
"The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years," she declared. "Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolizes a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess."
Aside from Kate's tresses, fashion expert Miranda Holder noticed how the princess used clothing to make a statement throughout her time as a senior royal. As a newlywed, Kate often wore business casual dresses to royal engagements, but in recent years, the mom-of-three typically sports a pantsuit.
“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role,'" Holder told an outlet. "I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty."
"I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,'" she added. "It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. … [She’s] trying to take away from the world’s — including my [own] — fixation on [her] fashion."