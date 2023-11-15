Kate Middleton Was Urged to Change the Spelling of Her Name to Avoid Clashing With 2 Royals

Regardless of Charles and Camilla's wishes, Kate is still referred to as Catherine by her husband, Prince William, and her in-laws. This wouldn't be the first time the princess was pressured to accommodate the royal family's wishes.

OK! previously reported Ashley Pearson discussed how Kate changed her wedding day updo to please William's relatives in the William & Kate: The Journey documentary.

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," Pearson alleged. "However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls."