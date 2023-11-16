Meghan Markle Has 'Moved on' From the Royal Family and 'Doesn't Want Anything to Do With It'
Meghan Markle is embracing her new life in California, but the Duchess of Sussex isn't interested in focusing on the time she spent in the U.K. Since leaving the royal family, the Suits star slowly began distancing herself from her in-laws, and sources revealed to Omid Scobie the duchess is over her royal family drama in his new book, Endgame.
An insider explained to Scobie what Meghan's mind state was after settling down in Montecito, Calif.
“Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,'" Scobie told an outlet.
Meghan is disinterested in the Windsors, but Prince Harry isn't ready to close the door on his life in Britain.
“For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past,” the royal commentator explained.
"With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out," Scobie continued. "And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him. So there is a willingness there."
The focal point of Scobie's biography is the evolution of the crown, and he analyzed Prince William's role as the heir and his relationship with the Sussexes.
“William’s so far forward in his journey that what is important today is very different to what was important 10 years ago,” Scobie said.
“You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise," Scobie noted. "The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore. That’s sort of typical of any big corporation."
"I know it’s different because they’re family. But as we’ve known for a long time, the meaning of family is very different to them,” he added.
Scobie theorized that Harry's explosive tell-all was his way of sharing with William and King Charles how growing up within The Firm negatively impacted him.
“I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years," Scobie concluded. "Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."
