Meghan Markle Gushes Over Her Kids During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Meghan Markle has returned to Hollywood! The Archewell co-founder graced the red carpet on Thursday, November 16, and the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but gush over her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan attended the event by herself, but she admitted that she's ready to create family traditions with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two youngsters.
While chatting with a reporter, Meghan shared that her "little ones are enjoying every minute of it," when she was asked about her holiday plans.
Aside from talking about her brood, the Suits star was happy to be at Variety's Power of Women gathering.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan said in an interview. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she added.
Since the cancelation of her podcast, "Archetypes," the duchess has been keeping a low profile, and critics were curious about her next steps. Although Meghan hasn't released anything in recent months, she disclosed that she and Harry are developing content.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the former actress revealed when discussing the type of shows she will prioritize.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she continued. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan was candid about her creative process and how the Duke of Sussex influenced her.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story," she told an outlet. "I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding."
"People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment," the American royal noted. "And our definition of love is really expansive: partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there."
Meghan's statements aligned with predictions made by royal experts. In October, royal biographer Emily Andrews speculated that the children's book author was working on rebranding herself.
Andrews told a publication that Meghan was "preparing her comeback."
“She has decided she wants to live her life much more openly and the ‘relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new money-making venture,” Andrews stated.
Meghan was quoted by People discussing her kids.
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Variety.
Andrews spoke to Woman Magazine.