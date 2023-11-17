Meghan Markle Gushes Over Her Kids During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

While chatting with a reporter, Meghan shared that her "little ones are enjoying every minute of it," when she was asked about her holiday plans.

Aside from talking about her brood, the Suits star was happy to be at Variety's Power of Women gathering.

"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan said in an interview. "And I think it's more we support each other."

"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she added.