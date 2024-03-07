Meghan Markle 'Made Harry Boring' After Years of 'Crazy' Partying
Prince Harry's reputation slowly changed from being the life of the party to a family man in the U.S., but a former exotic dancer slammed the Duke of Sussex for his shift in behavior since marrying Meghan Markle.
Carrie Reichert once hung out with the senior royal in his 20s, and now she's discussing the brief time they spent together in Las Vegas, Nev.
“Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot," Reichert told an outlet. "I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."
During Harry's trip to Sin City, a nude photograph was taken of the Duke of Sussex and was published on the cover of a British paper in 2012. The father-of-two briefly discussed the scandal in Spare, but Reichert was disappointed to learn about what details he chose not to include.
“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely," the performer added.
Reichert saw Harry as free-spirited but noticed that his demeanor changed once he became a husband.
“Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go?" the dominatrix asked.
"I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure," she added. "I think he is a bit of a p--- who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be.”
Aside from giving her opinion on Harry's evolution, the entertainer is threatening to release never-before-seen images of the duke.
“I’d love to see a couple of million come out of this," she admitted. “If she [Meghan] wants to see her husband back in his glory days then she’ll have to subscribe and pay. I’ll let you know if she does.”
- Ex-Stripper Threatens to Leak Alleged Nude Photos of Prince Harry After Being Left Out of His Bombshell Book: 'He Is a Bloody Idiot'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Recent Royal Rebrand Would Have Left Queen Elizabeth 'Hurt and Angry'
- Duchess Drama! 11 Times Meghan Markle Was Snubbed By The Royal Family
Harry left the royal fold in 2020 and quickly began to secure opportunities in Hollywood. However, Harry and Meghan struggled in 2023 to establish themselves in the entertainment industry, but after being labeled as "grifters," the couple used their royal status to rebrand themselves in the new year.
OK! previously reported expert Ingrid Seward believes Queen Elizabeth would've been disappointed in the launching of their sussex.com domain.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
Initially, Meghan hoped to represent communities of color across the Commonwealth, but things quickly unraveled.
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Harry and Meghan moved to California, they gave up their HRH titles and stepped away from their Sussex royal website and social media accounts.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
Reichert spoke to The Sun.