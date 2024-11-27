Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's Feud 'Boils Down to Jealousy'
Meghan Markle once admired Victoria Beckham, but their relationship seemingly unraveled after the Duchess of Sussex moved to the U.S.
"Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today."
Victoria and David Beckham attended the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, but the foursome hasn't been spotted together in recent years.
Victoria is currently working on a Netflix series about her transition from being part of the Spice Girls to making a name for herself in the fashion world.
"Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle," Schofield noted. "Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. Victoria pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it."
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded a "flop," but the Beckhams have maintained their status as global stars.
"Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling," the podcast host stated. "David and Victoria didn’t sign a contract with Netflix because they were desperate for the money… which Prince Harry alluded to in his Oprah interview."
"They signed a deal with Netflix to strategically control the narrative and continue to develop a sellable brand," Schofield continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Sussexes and Beckhams developed professional relationships with Netflix, but the the royals' series — Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus — failed to attract the same streaming numbers as Harry & Meghan or Beckham.
"More than half of the projects Meghan announced this year haven’t come to fruition," she continued. "When Meghan does manage to create something… people are critical because they have lost faith in the Harry and Meghan brand due to their negativity and dishonesty."
As the Sussexes continue to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, the Beckhams have thrived in a variety of industries.
"The Beckhams are top of their game and have many milestones to celebrate, football club success, fashion and beauty business success, family and relationship success and soon to be, another Netflix documentary success," British broadcaster Helena Chard noted.
"The hotly awaited Netflix documentary about Victoria Beckham, The House of VB, will drop next year," she added.
As fans get excited about Victoria's show, Meghan is developing a culinary program, which could lead to them competing for views.
"There will be an element of green-eyed monster where Meghan is concerned, as her cooking series, which she hopes will be connected to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is yet to receive a release date," Chard speculated. "I'm sure Meghan aspires to the Beckhams' successful lavish lifestyle and is slightly jealous of Victoria's fame and success."
Since Victoria and David currently own homes in South Florida and the U.K., Chard hinted that the British power couple has the lifestyle the Suits star always wanted.
"The Beckhams, known affectionately as Miami Royalty, have achieved so much and are greatly loved by all," Chard said. "Their work ethics are spot on."
"They are ambitious, determined, polite, motivated and wise," Chard added. "They think things through carefully and take advice from their strong team. They also never overcommit and promise the moon or fail to deliver ... take note, Harry and Meghan."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.