TMI! Pregnant Meghan Trainor Divulges 'Nightmare' Sex Details with 'Big Boy' Daryl Sabara

According to Trainor — who is expected to welcome her second child with the actor this summer — intercourse is so "painful" with her "big boy" husband that she "can't walk" afterward.

The 29-year-old admitted that she wishes she could make Sabara, 30, smaller, telling her listeners: “[It’s] to the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.'”

“And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that,” the "NO" singer confessed.