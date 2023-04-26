TMI! Pregnant Meghan Trainor Divulges 'Nightmare' Sex Details with 'Big Boy' Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's children may be screaming "NO" once they're old enough to listen to their mom's new podcast.
On a recent episode of "Workin' On It," released last week, the musician spilled all the tea about the couple's sex life.
According to Trainor — who is expected to welcome her second child with the actor this summer — intercourse is so "painful" with her "big boy" husband that she "can't walk" afterward.
The 29-year-old admitted that she wishes she could make Sabara, 30, smaller, telling her listeners: “[It’s] to the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.'”
“And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that,” the "NO" singer confessed.
The Grammy winner has been diagnosed with vaginismus, defined as involuntary tensing of the vagina, making the intimate experience all the more difficult.
After welcoming their son, Riley, now 2, in February 2021, the "Mother" performer recalled how she “took so long to even consider having sex” with the Spy Kids star to conceive their second child.
After one year, Trainor and Sabara attempted to get intimate, but the pregnant mama recalled feeling "stingy" and "burny."
“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when … I had to ice myself after,” she remembered, adding that despite trying “every angle,” each position was "worse than the other."
Guest Trisha Paytas suggested that Trainor get on top, but she immediately shut the idea down, calling that position a "nightmare."
“I’m like ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse,'” Trainor continued.
Despite having trouble in the bedroom, Trainor spilled that she wants to “be a star at sex” one day, taking the steps to do so by trying transcendental meditation to help with her pain. Her efforts so far have fallen flat, as she comically confessed she falls asleep “every time" she tries the meditation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trainor and Sabara began dating in 2016, having met two years prior, and were engaged by 2017. They tied the knot in 2018.