Meghan McCain Against the World: 16 People She's Slammed — From Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez

The former The View co-host called out Drew Barrymore for being disrespectful in her interview with Kamala Harris on her The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her. Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate," Meghan said on her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast.

She particularly spoke about the part where the 50 First Dates actress called Kamala "Momala," which is what her stepchildren call her.

"This is the Vice President of the United States of America. This is the strongest country with the most robust military in world history. If, God forbid, something happens to President [Joe] Biden, she is the woman who will be our commander in chief with the nuclear codes," Meghan continued. "Have some f------ respect, Drew [Barrymore]. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege."