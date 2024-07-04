Meghan McCain Against the World: 16 People She's Slammed — From Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez
Donald Trump
Meghan McCain snapped when Donald Trump mocked her father, John McCain, who died in August 2018. The former POTUS referenced John's arm injuries, which the late senator sustained when he became a prisoner of war in North Vietnam between 1967 and 1973.
"My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history," Meghan wrote on X. "I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him."
She added, "Trump is a piece of s---, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him."
Drew Barrymore
The former The View co-host called out Drew Barrymore for being disrespectful in her interview with Kamala Harris on her The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her. Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate," Meghan said on her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast.
She particularly spoke about the part where the 50 First Dates actress called Kamala "Momala," which is what her stepchildren call her.
"This is the Vice President of the United States of America. This is the strongest country with the most robust military in world history. If, God forbid, something happens to President [Joe] Biden, she is the woman who will be our commander in chief with the nuclear codes," Meghan continued. "Have some f------ respect, Drew [Barrymore]. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege."
Jennifer Lopez
Meghan tore into Jennifer Lopez, describing her as a deeply unpleasant person after having her as a guest on The View.
"I actually feel bad right now because we’re turning to a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo.," said the talk show host.
She added that the "On the Floor" singer brought the "biggest entourage" she had ever seen and could not understand why it was needed.
Meghan continued, "You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising given that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f------ minutes."
In addition, she and her co-host, Miranda Wilkins, accused Lopez of attacking their podcast after they declared that Atlas was part of her "flop error."
Jimmy Kimmel
In a March episode of "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat," Meghan lambasted Jimmy Kimmel and his jokes about Donald at the Oscars, as she believed the criticism would only help the former president in the upcoming election.
"Every time you give him attention, you turn him into this bad guy, and then the whole room is clapping and applauding," she informed Jimmy. "I saw Annette Bening laughing and clapping, I’m like, keep clapping, everybody, keep doing it, you’re getting him re-elected. It’s nothing more that’s better for his base than having a room full of Hollywood people clap at him being in jail."
Jon Stewart
After Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show nine years after his exit in 2015, Meghan said she was horrified "at the sort of creature he has morphed into."
"I found him to be the most woke, I didn’t recognize the Jon that I grew up loving," she revealed on her podcast.
Kamala Harris
In January, the 39-year-old host targeted Kamala while speaking with her friend and analyst Laurye Blackford on her podcast as she looked back at the vice president's 2022 speech.
"She sounds like stoner, like a 19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m. She makes me so uncomfortable," Meghan said. "I don't like watching her. I don't like listening to her."
She also told Laurye how Kamala had proven to her that "maybe a woman can't be vice president."
Kari Lake
The columnist condemned Kari Lake after the Senate candidate told her supporters to take up arms for the upcoming election. She took to her social media page, slamming her fellow Arizona Republican for being "irresponsible" and "dangerous."
"She tries [to] cosplay as some b----- — but she’s just an ex-[Barack] Obama supporter with Vaseline slathered all over her camera doing a s----- off the strip lounge singer imitation of Kellyann[e] Conway."
Kari made the remarks during her Mohave County, Ariz., campaign stop in April.
"What do we want to strap on?" Kari joked with followers. "We’re going to strap on our seat belt. We’re going to put on our helmet — or your Kari Lake ball cap. We are going to put on the armor of God. And maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case."
Kari also suggested that a gun can be worn in several places.
Kathy Griffin
Meghan offered unkind words when Kathy Griffin confirmed her lung cancer diagnosis and addiction battles.
In response, the blogger criticized her for her past homophobic comments about Clay Aiken.
"I think he's lucky he didn’t end up becoming an opioid addict, given the degree of bullying that happened to him when he was still struggling to come out of the closet," Meghan said of Clay. "You can just go on YouTube and see a lot of the jokes that she made about him — and other comedians, but she really led it — so I would love to hear an apology, if she’s doing this kind of soul searching, for what could've happened with my good friend."
Clay later sent love and prayers to Kathy after Meghan made the "cruel jokes."
Kim Kardashian
In 2022, Meghan slammed Kim Kardashian over her controversial advice to hardworking women.
"If you have a famous last name, or notable parents, it is both a blessing and a burden," she wrote in her published Daily Mail article. "It is a burden because everyone assumes every single thing in your life is handed to you."
Meghan added, "More obviously, being born into privilege is a blessing. Doors are opened for you, opportunities are handed to you, and overall, more attention is given to you as you start your career (particularly if it is the same career path as your parents)."
The columnist also reminded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum that her opportunities are not the ones "the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty" are fortunate enough to have.
Lauren Boebert
Meghan added Representative Lauren Boebert to her hate list after the Colorado Republican was caught "performing a lewd s-- act" in public during a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a Colorado theater.
The political commentator later called out the congresswoman on X after the video of the incident emerged.
"This is 'family values'? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites," Meghan wrote, calling Lauren a "trash."
Meghan Markle
After Meghan Markle failed to attend King Charles III's coronation in 2023, the author called out the Duchess of Sussex in a Daily Mail op-ed.
"There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan," the talk show host said, adding the royal "chickened out" before the event. "Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it."
Sara Haines
When Sara Haines referenced Meghan during a live broadcast, the blogger — who left The View in 2021 — fired off a critical tweet about the "hilarious" clip.
"Imagine still being shocked people didn’t want their kids masked, vaccinated with an untested vaccine or to have our families isolated in one state while other states were open for no other reason than politics," Meghan continued. "F--- Fauci. These women will never quit me."
Scarlett Johansson
Before Meghan left The View, she and her co-hosts criticized Scarlett Johansson after the Black Widow actress made headlines due to her comments about film roles she should be allowed to play.
Meghan noted it was the first time the Marvel actress got in trouble for commenting on the subject after Johansson dropped out of Rub and Tug.
"And I think a little self-reflection on the amount of opportunity she's had and how big of a star she is, and if she's taking roles away from an Asian actor or actress like she did with Ghost in the Shell, I think that's where the anger comes from. It's not just once, it's two or three times now that she's saying it and I think that's why people are frustrated," said Meghan.
The Avengers: Endgame actress was denounced in 2017 for whitewashing Japanese manga with her role in Ghost in the Shell.
Seth Meyers
In a 2023 episode of her podcast, Meghan took aim at Seth Meyers years after they had a heated exchange on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"My husband tweeted that the only reason he had a show was that he gargled [Late Night executive producer] Lorne Michaels' balls," Meghan continued. "It was a horrific experience, and he can go to h--- forever."
Susan Sarandon
After Susan Sarandon delivered anti-Jewish remarks at a rally in 2023, Meghan immediately called her out in a tweet.
“[Susan] Sarandon is a classic example of the horse shoe theory, where woke progressives try and outwoke each other to the point that they are in fact just actually exposing themselves to be racist bigots,” said Meghan. “Like the tiki torch lunatics – they are all poison, presented differently."
The John McCain Stage Play
Years after John's death, off-Broadway musical Ghost of John McCain started presenting the show, which delved into the late senator and Donald's feud before the former's death.
"This is trash - nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people," Meghan wrote on X. "I hope it bombs."