Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump for His 'Smart' Decision to Publicly 'Attack' Taylor Swift

Trump melted down after the "Cruel Summer" songstress, who previously endorsed Joe Biden, threw her support behind Harris, 59.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her cats.