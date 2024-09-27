or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump for His 'Smart' Decision to Publicly 'Attack' Taylor Swift

megyn kelly praises donald trump taylor swift
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly agreed with Donald Trump's decision to attack Taylor Swift on Truth Social.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megyn Kelly stands by Donald Trump slamming Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris for president ahead of the 2024 election.

One fan wrote into her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," stating that Trump, 78, appeared "childish and petty" for posting in all caps to Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly praises donald trump taylor swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris after the debate on September 10.

However, Kelly thought it was a good move on Trump's part. “You could argue it was actually smart of Trump to attack her,” Kelly, 53, shot back. “Just telegraph to the MAGA faithful — or adjacent — who hadn’t heard about the endorsement that Taylor sucks. We don’t like Taylor.”

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly praises donald trump taylor swift
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly praised Donald Trump for attacking Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump melted down after the "Cruel Summer" songstress, who previously endorsed Joe Biden, threw her support behind Harris, 59.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her cats.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly praises donald trump taylor swift
Source: mega

Donald Trump wrote, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.'

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly praises donald trump taylor swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift previously endorsed Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

After the news spread, Kelly took to her podcast on September 11 to berate the singer and Travis Kelce, who has been dating the blonde babe since summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs,” Kelly stated. “They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a s--- what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.