'This Is Self-Inflicted': Megyn Kelly Doesn't Have 'a Lot of Sympathy' for Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Megyn Kelly might have endorsed Donald Trump for president — but she doesn't agree with his administration's handling of the Epstein files.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, July 28, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kelly criticized the president while accusing him of making the mess he's so upset about.
Kelly and host Piers Morgan's discussion surrounded recent controversy over late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein — who had a friendship with Trump in the 1990s, years before the disgraced financier became a convicted pedophile and was accused of s-- trafficking prior to his death behind bars in 2019.
Megyn Kelly Blames Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein Controversy
While speaking to the British broadcaster, Kelly admitted it's "hard to have a lot of sympathy" for Trump and his administration after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a joint memo claiming they did not have an incriminating "client list" and confirming Epstein died by suicide.
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s publishing of the memo, which also informed the public there would be no release of the Epstein files, was hit with backlash after she promised to disclose the classified information earlier this year.
"Now the president’s very annoyed that it won’t go away. It won’t go away because of the way he’s handled it," Kelly suggested, noting her belief that Bondi should have held a press conference to answer questions about the memo instead of just releasing it online.
Megyn Kelly Says Whoever Ordered DOJ to Release Epstein Memo Should Be 'Fired'
"Whoever told the Justice Department that this could somehow be buried and that people would move on and that the Trump administration could get away with that ridiculous two-page summation of 'You’re not getting any more information because there’s [none] there' should be fired," the conservative journalist insisted.
She snubbed: "That person is an idiot and didn’t understand the Republican base — certainly the core MAGA base."
Why Did DOJ Meet With Ghislaine Maxwell?
- Donald Trump Brags That He Is 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell From 20-Year Prison Sentence
- 'Idiot' Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Her 'Dumb' Jeffrey Epstein Comments
- Jeffrey Epstein Stopped 'Hanging Out' With Donald Trump When He Realized Ex-Prez Was a 'Crook,' Late Businessman's Brother Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly proceeded to call out the Trump administration for seeming to desperately try cleaning up their mess by requesting grand jury transcripts from Epstein’s criminal proceedings — which the court will likely not release — and meeting with the late pedophile's co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spent nine hours over the course of two days speaking with Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in the grooming and trafficking of young female victims.
Blanche explained his reasoning behind meeting with Maxwell by claiming he would "pursue justice wherever the facts may lead."
Kelly, however, pointed out how Maxwell might not be a credible source, as she's a convicted trafficker who is eager to leave prison scot-free.
"Can we really trust anything this woman says when it’s either this — give something up or someone up — or spend 20 years in jail?" "The Megyn Kelly Show" host questioned.
Piers Morgan Snubs Trump Administration
Morgan weighed in on the matter, too, as he described the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files as "leading everybody up to the water’s edge, and then not giving anyone a drink."
Kelly agreed with Morgan, while declaring: "This is self-inflicted."