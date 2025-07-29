'This Is Self-Inflicted': Megyn Kelly Doesn't Have 'a Lot of Sympathy' for Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Megyn Kelly might have endorsed Donald Trump for president — but she doesn't agree with his administration's handling of the Epstein files.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, July 28, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kelly criticized the president while accusing him of making the mess he's so upset about.

Kelly and host Piers Morgan's discussion surrounded recent controversy over late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein — who had a friendship with Trump in the 1990s, years before the disgraced financier became a convicted pedophile and was accused of s-- trafficking prior to his death behind bars in 2019.