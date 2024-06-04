Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Annoying' Kim Kardashian After Posing for 'Variety' Cover: 'You Couldn't Find a Real Actress?'
Megyn Kelly STILL can't stand Kim Kardashian.
On the Tuesday, June 4, episode of "The Megyn Kelly" show, the journalist dubbed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star "so annoying" after she was featured on the cover of Variety with fellow American Horror Story actress Chloë Sevigny.
"Like an actual accomplished actress who's won awards and is generally regarded as one of the top acting talent that we have," Kelly clarified. "And what is Kim Kardashian doing on screen left in the Actors on Actors cover?"
"I'm telling you, this is a bridge too far. It's one thing to see her enormous a-- in the New York Post because I understand they're trying to sell magazines or newspapers…What's next? She's going to be on the cover of Nature next to one of our Nobel scientists? She's going to be on the cover of Politico next to [Donald] Trump?"
The podcast host claimed Kardashian's prominence in the media was "ridiculous" and indicative that the world is "obsessed with d--- clicks."
"We'll put anything on these covers and celebrate them like they're Mother Teresa," she continued. "Like you couldn't find a real actress who's actually accomplished something in this field? There’s a lot of great ones."
"I feel bad. Chloe Sevigny must have been like why on earth am I having to partner with this woman?" she said.
Kelly then pointed out the reality star's daughter North West's recent stage appearance during The Lion King 30th Anniversary event at the Hollywood Bowl. Much like Kim sharing the cover with Chloë, the journalist pointed out that the untrained 10-year-old was able to share the stage with Jeremy Irons, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Eichner.
"I am a public person. And I certainly don't want my kids to not get opportunities because I've chosen this life," she explained. "But nor would I feel comfortable exploiting the fact that people know who I am to insert my already enormous, enormously privileged kid into a role that — let me just be kind — she was not well suited for."
The host added that it was a "nepobaby situation" as North has "double billionaire parents" before calling it "infuriating" that the role of Simba didn't go to somebody else.