Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Annoying' Kim Kardashian After Posing for 'Variety' Cover: 'You Couldn't Find a Real Actress?'

"Like an actual accomplished actress who's won awards and is generally regarded as one of the top acting talent that we have," Kelly clarified. "And what is Kim Kardashian doing on screen left in the Actors on Actors cover?"

"I'm telling you, this is a bridge too far. It's one thing to see her enormous a-- in the New York Post because I understand they're trying to sell magazines or newspapers…What's next? She's going to be on the cover of Nature next to one of our Nobel scientists? She's going to be on the cover of Politico next to [Donald] Trump?"