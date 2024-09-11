'F U, Taylor Swift': Megyn Kelly Ridicules Singer for 'Disgusting' Kamala Harris Endorsement
Megyn Kelly is not a Swiftie.
On a special Tuesday, September 10, post-debate episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the eponymous host attacked Taylor Swift for formally endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
"She posts a picture of herself… with her cat. You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them…" the mom-of-three, 53, stated.
"So this woman is fine with his [Tim Walz's] plan to take custody of the children from parents who don't want them to chop off their body parts and put them in Minnesota court's custody so the body parts can be chopped off and they can be sterilized outside the custody of their parents," she rambled. "That's what led Taylor Swift to endorse him."
The journalist recalled how six months ago, she called out the Grammy winner, 34, for attending a fundraiser that reportedly supported efforts in Palestine, though Kelly claimed the fundraiser was "funneling the money to Hamas."
"I said, ‘People should boycott her.’ It was an offhanded comment. People went nuts. Some lunatic dropped a note in my personal mailbox outside my house begging me not to boycott Taylor Swift, as though I have that power," Kelly explained. "I'm allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don't give a s--- who gets upset. This is disgusting."
Kelly then detailed why she was so upset with the "Cruel Summer" vocalist's words.
"To say the reason she's doing it is because of Tim Walz's stance on LGBTQ. F U, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them [be] sterilized under the age of consent, and then will ride off to their multi gazillion dollar mansions never to think of them again," she expressed.
The political commentator went on to drag Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, into the discussion, calling them the "epitome of elite snobs."
"They both have gazillions of dollars," Kelly noted. "She doesn't care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn't give a s--- what happens to all the young men who take that Pfizer booster he's been pushing on them."
As OK! reported, Swift shared an Instagram post after Donald Trump and Harris' debate.
The blonde beauty called the vice president "a steady-handed, gifted leader."
"I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," shared the star. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."