Megyn Kelly Claims Donald Trump 'Won the Night' at CNN's 'Train Wreck' Town Hall

As OK! previously reported, Trump also took issue with Collins' line of questioning, calling her a "nasty person" after she asked him about his handling of boxes of classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home last year.

"It's very simple. I was negotiating and we were talking to NARA — that's Washington, to bring whatever they want," he explained. "When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People were taking pictures, everybody knew we were taking those boxes and the GSA — government service, the GSA was the one taking them. They brought them down to Mar-a-Lago. We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house."

The investigation into the documents is still ongoing.