ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Megyn Kelly Blasts Meghan Markle's 'Unbelievable' PR Spin as Duchess Announces New TV Gig Amid Her Father's Abuse Allegations 'So Poorly Timed' Source: mega Megyn Kelly blasted Meghan Markle's latest PR moves as 'stupid.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Megyn Kelly criticized Meghan Markle's recent public relations strategy as "unbelievable," targeting the Duchess' attempt to control the narrative around her estrangement from her family and her shifting media career. On "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly strongly condemned Markle’s response to a missing letter sent to the U.K. Metropolitan Police regarding allegations against her father, Thomas Markle, 82. Markle, 45, said she distanced her father from her children to protect them after learning about the 2018 letter. Kelly called the response "colossally f------ stupid," noting that the police never opened an official investigation and suggesting the Duchess used the situation as a PR shield to deflect media scrutiny over the family rift. The podcaster said that Markle "rushed to get a statement out to convince us all we said mean things about her estrangement from her dad."

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Source: mega Meghan Markle has distanced herself from her father, Thomas Markle, who faces serious CSAM allegations.

“The Times reported that the Metropolitan Police failed to act on the tip-off, and that they were unable to locate the original letter, which was addressed to their fixated threat assessment center... Meghan kept a copy of the letter and shared it with the police at their request, according to the newspaper. That was an important detail to share. I'm sorry, I don't think Meghan Markle's manufacturing fake letters about her dad, but we don't really know what the h--- is going on in this case; there's a lot of sketchiness around how this all came out, and only now do we learn that they actually never found the letter allegedly in their possession,” Kelly mused. “Does she have a letter from the Metropolitan Police, or does she have the actual underlying letter? I don't know, but it's a weird wrinkle in a chronology that has not been making perfect sense,” she added.

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Meghan Markle Returning to 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

Megyn Kelly thinks Markle's latest career move is just a distraction from her family drama.

Kelly also called out what she saw as poorly timed, highly calculated maneuvers to distract from the controversy, criticizing the sudden, exclusive announcement via News Australia that Markle will return to television as a host for Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027. “Okay, so she can't stop crying. She is in tears all the time, looking at Lily and thinking about the children. Oh, and by the way, she has a new gig hosting MasterChef Junior in Australia. I'm not kidding you. She's getting her friends to talk to. Hello, or they're just doing it, just to let us know she's really, really sad about all the children that she failed to protect," the journalist continued. "But at the same time, she really would like you to know she has a new gig. She's back, baby. She is relevant again, and at the same time, all this hits."

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Is Meghan Markle Trying to Distract the Public?

Source: mega Kelly mocked Markle's damage control campaign that included video of a surfing Prince Harry.

Kelly mocked Markle's friends and team for launching "damage control" campaigns, including the sudden release of unrelated lifestyle clips — such as a video of Prince Harry surfing — which Kelly characterized as desperate, staged PR stunts that turned ordinary moments into stunts to shift public attention. Kelly argued that instead of doing effective damage control or realizing how she looked on a more important front, Markle made herself look "monstrous" by rushing out the response regarding allegations surrounding her father rather than addressing the core issues properly. “With Megan set to be based in Australia for the duration of the shoot, an insider hinted with Harry that their kids Archie and Lilibet may well join her. Though no decision has yet been made, she may be too busy to see them. Harry may have to deal with it. But this is unbelievable. This is so poorly and oddly timed. Why, when you are trying to tell people you are just devastated and crying all day over the poor children, do you then say, ‘But back to me, but but news about me, and how important I am,’” she concluded.

Inside the Scandal

Source: mega Thomas Markle's son reported finding disturbing CSAM images on his father's electronic devices.