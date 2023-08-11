Megyn Kelly's Son Swaps Out Toilet Paper With Duct Tape in Hilarious Prank: Photos
Megyn Kelly got pranked! The podcast host took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 10, to share a priceless moment of motherhood after one of her sons played a joke on her.
"Life with a 10-year-old is full of surprises," she captioned a photo of a roll of duct tape on the toilet paper holder.
After several followers pointed out in the replies that she should check the tape for a note, Kelly shared her findings in a follow-up snapshot that revealed the words: "GET PRANKED!!!!!!! No but if you are dying there's toilet paper uder the sink hehe hehe."
"Some keen observers on here asked if there was a message and by God there is (I missed it!)," she wrote next to the second picture. "Now I see this was the work of our 12-year-old and the 10-year-old was wrongly accused!"
Fans took to the comments section once again to laugh along with the political commentator.
One user pointed out, "At least he took the time to put the roll on" while a second agreed with them, adding: "At least they know where the toilet paper is. I have empty holders all the time-they just use another bathroom 😂😂
Another fan called the prank "genius" while a fourth penned, "😂❤️I miss my kid's funny stuff from when they were preteens!"
- Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump's 'Heavyset' Fans Don't Care That He Fat Shames Chris Christie
- Megyn Kelly Claims Megan Rapinoe's Soccer Team Lost Because She Was 'Too Focused on Her Wokeism'
- Megyn Kelly 'Thrilled' U.S. Women's Soccer Team Lost But Believes They Have a Bright Future Without Megan Rapinoe
Kelly is a mother-of-three, who shares daughter Yardley Evans, and sons Thatcher Bray and Edward Yates with husband Douglas Brunt.
As OK! previously reported, the former Fox News personality was recently slammed by social media followers for her unique name choices after sharing a post celebrating her son's 10th birthday.
"Our 'baby' turned ten yesterday. Ten!" she wrote at the time. "May God bless and keep him and allow as many of these moments as I manage to deserve. Happy Birthday Thatcher!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Thatcher ?? Aren’t you worried his Woke friends will call him Margaret ?" one person commented, while another asked, "That name, why did you do that to the poor kid, Meg??"