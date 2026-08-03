Politics Melania Trump 'Can't Divorce the Trump Brand' Even If She 'Leaves the White House,' PR Expert Claims: 'She'll Always Carry That Association' Source: MEGA Melania Trump has kept a notably low profile in 2026, prompting questions about her whereabouts and daily activities. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Melania Trump is facing intense public scrutiny and a "vanishing act" label after skipping the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's funeral on July 28, prompting public relations experts to warn that she cannot fully separate herself from her husband's brand. While President Donald Trump attended the funeral alongside his aide Natalie Harp and delivered remarks, the First Lady's absence comes amid a string of canceled appearances, including her decision to pull out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner redux. Public relations expert Chad Teixeira highlighted the futility of trying to distance herself from the Trump family name.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump has maintained a significantly lower profile than her predecessors, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Jill Biden.

Teixeira argued that Melania "can't divorce the Trump brand, even if you leave the White House," noting that her global recognition is permanently tied to her husband. Rather than erasing the connection, Teixeira suggested her low profile could be an intentional effort to gauge public interest in her personal projects and independent identity. The Daily Beast journalist Joanna Coles criticized the First Lady's sparse 2026 schedule on the "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast, noting that she has maintained a significantly lower profile than her predecessors, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Jill Biden.

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Source: MEGA The first lady's limited public appearances have fueled 'Where is Melania?' speculation online.

"We really have seen almost nothing of the first lady this year," Coles said. "What is she doing the rest of the time? I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing... So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What [does] she do with all her time?" Melania’s recent absence from high-profile political events has sparked intense "Where is Melania?" speculation online. However, the White House has maintained that she is focusing heavily on behind-the-scenes humanitarian initiatives. Reports from inside the White House and sources close to the First Lady have also described Donald and Melania Trump's relationship as unconventional, with the couple reportedly maintaining largely "separate lives" within the executive mansion.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed Melania and Donald Trump 'barely speak' and are at a low point in their marriage.

While political insiders and authors like Michael Wolff claim the couple "barely speaks" and are at a low point, White House spokespeople have continued to reject those claims, their arrangement as a pragmatic one that allows Melania to pursue independent goals. Critics have labeled her sparse public calendar a "vanishing act" compared with those of past first ladies, while her supporters point to her active work behind the scenes. Despite speculation that she is seeking to distance herself from her husband, her team and supporters have offered alternative explanations for her limited schedule.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's aide Marc Beckman said humanitarian work has kept her focused behind the scenes.