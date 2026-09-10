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Melania Trump Praises 'Meticulous' Design of White House Makeover Amid Renovation Criticism

Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's White House renovation plans are estimated to cost around $400 million.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump delivered a speech defending her husband's widely condemned White House renovation during the White House Historical Association's Presidential Sites Summit on Wednesday, September 8.

Her remarks focused on historical stewardship but drew criticism because of the stark contrast with President Donald Trump’s controversial, ongoing $400 million renovations.

Speaking in the recently razed Rose Garden, Melania, 56, highlighted her past design work, such as uncovering historical wallpaper in the Presidential Dining Room and constructing the White House Tennis Pavilion.

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photo of Melania Trump said redesigning the White House is a 'meticulous process.'
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump said redesigning the White House is a 'meticulous process.'

She argued that her projects were planned to harmonize with the historic neoclassical character of the grounds.

“Design is a meticulous process that involves a multitude of choices — each line, texture, and play of natural light contributes to an overarching narrative. No detail is too small; what may seem insignificant today can influence how individuals connect and perceive their place in history,” she expressed. “Within the walls of the White House, these experiences become essential to our national identity.”

While the first lady championed historic preservation, the 80-year-old president has been actively upending the grounds to build a massive 22,000-square-foot East Wing ballroom complex.

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photo of The president's ballroom plans knocked down the East Wing, where Melania Trump's office was located.
Source: MEGA

The president's ballroom plans knocked down the East Wing, where Melania Trump's office was located.

The construction involved demolishing the East Wing — effectively tearing down Melania's own offices.

Her husband’s construction project has faced overwhelming resistance.

Public polling showed intense disapproval, with a New York Times review finding that more than 98 percent of public comments objected to the ballroom project.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation even sued to halt construction.

While the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, it did so only because the organization lacked legal standing to sue, not because it endorsed the project.

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photo of Melania Trump was criticized for redoing the White House Rose Garden.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted his wife 'doesn't love' hearing the constant construction noise.

Privately, Melania has reportedly sought to distance herself from the disruptive ballroom demolition, with Donald even publicly noting she "doesn't love" the constant noise of heavy machinery and pile drivers on the grounds.

The FLOTUS wrapped up her speech by touting preservation.

“As stewards of the places shaped by those before us, we are tasked with making decisions that honor future generations,” she concluded. “It is our duty to ensure that the choices we make today are worthy of the legacy we pass forward.”

Michael Beschloss
Source: MEGA

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss criticized Melania Trump for renovating the White House Rose Garden.

However, her public choice to celebrate meticulous White House stewardship — while a massive, unpopular construction project reshapes the executive mansion — sparked immediate media backlash.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss criticized Melania's own 2020 White House Rose Garden renovation on Twitter, writing, "Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear."

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