When Will the Menendez Brothers Be Eligible for Parole Again? What to Know After Recent Denials

Both Lyle and Erik Menendez were denied parole 36 years after the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Lyle Menendez was denied parole a day after a two-person panel handed the same outcome to Erik.

Lyle and Erik Menendez will remain in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

On August 21, Erik appeared in the 10-hour virtual parole hearing, during which he faced denial as Parole Commissioner Robert Barton said they found he continues "to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety." A risk assessment determined he is at moderate risk if granted parole and released.

"While we give great weight to youth offender factors, your continued willingness to commit crimes and violate prison rules," said Barton, citing Erik's drug use, tax-fraud scam and involvement in fights while in prison.

According to the parole commissioner, Erik's behavior and "institutional misconduct showed a lack of self-awareness" prompted the refusal.

The following day, Parole Commissioner Julie Garland gave Lyle the same outcome. Although the parole board acknowledged his remorse and changes, they believe Lyle still "struggles with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface."

Julie told Lyle the denial is "not the end," adding, "It's a way for you to spend some time to demonstrate, to practice what you preach about who you are, who you want to be. Don't be somebody different behind closed doors."