NEWS Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Heartbroken After Murderer Denied Parole: 'This Was a Complete Setup!' Source: @therealtammimenendez/Instagram Erik Menendez married his wife, Tammi, while behind bars in 1999. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 22 2025, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

Erik Menendez's wife, Tammi, was left feeling hopeless after her husband was denied parole on Thursday, August 21. The convicted murderer's spouse spoke out via social media shortly after the California Parole Board rejected his plea to leave prison. Erik, 54, and his brother, Lyle Menendez, 57, have been in jail for more than three decades after killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in August 1989.

Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Reacts to Parole Denial

Source: @seterikmenendezfree/Instagram Tammi Menendez expressed her outrage via social media after Erik Menendez was denied parole.

"Parole Commissioner Robert Barton had his mind made up to deny Erik parole from the start! This was a complete setup, and Erik never stood a chance! 😡 #Injustice," Tammi claimed in an emotionally backed message shared to X on Thursday. In a follow-up post, Tammi clapped back at Barton's allegations on Thursday that Erik has "not been a model prisoner." "Erik hasn’t had any infractions since 2011, apart from a cell phone possession," she pointed out, seeming confused as to how her husband hasn't had good behavior.

Parole Commissioner Cites Erik Menendez's 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Source: @therealtammimenendez/Instagram Tammi Menendez insisted her husband, Erik, was 'set up' by the California parole board.

The parole commissioner pushed a different narrative on Thursday, however, as he cited various violations Erik committed throughout his time behind bars. Some instances included inappropriate behavior with visitors, drug smuggling, misuse of state computers, violent episodes in 1997 and 2011 and cell phone possession.

Menendez Family 'Disappointed' in California Parole Board

Source: MEGA Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents in 1989.

After Erik was denied parole on Thursday, the Menendez brothers' family members released a prewritten statement obtained by NewsNation, which read: "While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for." "But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon," the message concluded. Regarding Lyle's parole hearing, which is set to take place on Friday, August 22, the Menendez family is still trying to stay positive. "Tomorrow, we turn our attention to Lyle’s hearing," Erik and Lyle's loved ones said on Thursday. "And while it is undoubtedly difficult, we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful that the commissioner will see in Lyle what so many others have: a man who has taken responsibility, transformed his life, and is ready to come home."

D.A. Claims Menendez Brothers 'Never Fully Accepted Responsibility' for Murders

Source: MEGA The Menendez brothers claimed they killed their parents because of their father's sexual abuse.